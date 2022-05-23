











Loren and her husband Andrei Brovarnik rose to fame after appearing as one of the couples on 90-Day Fiancé. After almost seven years and a family of four, the couple is expecting another child.

Currently, on a ‘babymoon’ in Cancun, the couple is spending a few days away from their two other sons for a “weekend Zen”. However, the couple has not forgotten to update their beloved followers and their baby bump photos are so cute!

Celebrating a ‘zen’ third babymoon in Cancun

During their getaway at the NIZUC Resort & Spa in Cancun, the couple shared a few pictures of their babymoon. Looking gorgeous, the baby mamma updated her 1.4 Instagram followers as she flaunted her stunning pregnant belly while wearing a very stylish bandeau bikini.

Gathering over 78k likes, the reality TV star captioned it: “Walking out of babymoon 3 like 🙌🏼🙌🏼”

Alex also shared some photos as the couple posed together. His hand was caressing Loren’s big pregnant bump. Just the two of them, the couple has been spending a lot of quality time together and of course, getting some vitamin D in the sun.

Comments have been flooding Loren and Alexei’s Instagram accounts by well-wishers who are excited at the growth of the Brovarnik family.

One fan commented: “STILL the BEST couple from all the seasons. ❤️“

“Your bump is toooooo cute,” a second one added.

Another fan wrote: “You both are the sweetest ❤️ so happy for you both and your journey has been amazing.”

An overjoyed pregnancy announcement – “Life will be crazy with 3 under 3”

On May 6, Loren and Alex announced that they were expecting their third child on Mother’s Day. According to Screenrant, the couple will be waiting until the baby’s birth date to tell more. The newborn is expected to be born in late fall.

Fans of Loren and Alex are excited about the family’s new chapter and are looking forward to seeing the process of her third pregnancy. Loren shared her other two pregnancies with her followers.

Their fans are equally excited as when the couple welcomed their first son, baby Shai in 2020 and their second son, Asher, in 2021. The gender of their third baby has been kept a secret so far.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is back for Season 2

After a very successful season, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season. The fan-favourite couple and their two children (with another one on the way) will be entertaining fans for the second time.

During the first season, Loren had a tough time alone with her two kids when Alex flew to Israel for over a week to attend a wedding. The couple also went through some ups and downs, but there’s nothing that could break them apart.

After taking some time off the cameras, the couple will be back for a second season and a third pregnancy. As Shai and Asher are only a year apart, the birth of their third son will now have the couple dealing with three under three.