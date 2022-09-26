









The relationship between Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi takes a toll after the 90 Day Fiancé reality star damages his car. This came after the star didn’t show signs of excitement after she flew to Nigeria to surprise him.

Four years into their love story, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had quite a turbulent relationship. During their journey in the 90-Day Fiancé series, their romance has seen many arguments. Still, the couple has managed to stay together and get over any bumps in the road.

However, trouble could still be in paradise after Angela went berserk after they meet in Nigeria.

The drama between the popular couple has just begun. A teaser for next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shows an explosive tantrum from Angela as she starts to rips Michael’s car apart when he refused to see her.

Angela destroys Michael’s car

In the final minutes of Sunday’s episode, the 56-year-old from Hazlehurst, Georgia, travels to Nigeria to meet her 33-year-old husband. However, the Nigerian star isn’t too thrilled to see his wife, leading to a heated argument and a lot of window banging from Angela.

“Michael, why don’t you just come out?” Angela shouts outside, to which he simply chooses to ignore her.

Following the long flight, she begins to get irritated.

She yells, “Whatever, I’ll just tow the f****** car.”

Instead, she begins to tear pieces from the car, while her friend Rene begins to shout, warning her to get off his car.

“My car. Tell him I’ll break the f***** windows next. You’ve got the wrong m**********,” Angela hysterically yells.

Trust issues

Angela is traveling to Nigeria to surprise her husband. However, the reality star also plans to go through his phone after she discovers Michael reactivated his Instagram account against her wishes.

With trust issues and tension between the two, Angela is worried. She suspects her husband reactivated his account to flirt with other girls.

Nonetheless, Michael asks her to pay him $5,000 to permanently delete his account. This leads to her to question his intentions.

Traveling to Nigeria to confront him, it seems Michael is not interested in speaking to his wife. However, fans will have to wait until next week to find out what happens next.

Their relationship explored

Screenshot from 90 Day Fiancé’s YouTube Channel: When Angela and Michael First Met! | 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Angela and Michael’s relationship began after he sent her a flirtatious message on Facebook. Even though her family and friends were concerned about their relationship, Angela decided to give it a chance and fly to Lagos to meet him for the first time.

With their marriage hanging by a thread and money on the line, their feelings for each other, the two decided to stay together. They took their relationship down the aisle at their wedding in Nigeria in January 2021.

But, the couple faced their most difficult separation yet, following the Covid-19 outbreak. Michael’s pending spousal visa, which they eagerly await, so he is able to fly to Georgia, begins to affect their relationship.

