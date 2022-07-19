











In honour to support little Taeyang fighting cancer, Daevan Clegg’s fiance Christopher Park has shaved his head in solidarity. It comes as the little one began losing his hair in the process of battling childhood Leukemia at the age of three.

Taeyang is the son of Deavan Clegg and Lee Jihoon. The couple was featured on the popular TLC series 90 Day Fiancé. Daevan moved to South Korea after the birth of her second child and Jihoon’s first son.

However, after many arguments and cultural differences, Deavan and Jihoon called it quits two years after their marriage. The 25-year-old reality star won full custody of her son. The family is now living back in the States with her new partner and fiancé, Christopher Park.

The star recently announced her third pregnancy and first child with Topher.

However, the mum-of-two also shared the heartbreaking news her three-year-old son was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Topher shaves his head to support Taeyang

On July 16, the 25-year-old TLC star gave an update on her son’s cancer-fighting journey. The minute-long video has been viewed more than 315k times. It captures the moment the three-year-old had to shave his hair due to his chemotherapy treatment.

Deavan captioned on her Instagram Reels post: “He really loves his hair and liked it long. He was very sad and confused when he saw himself in the mirror. [Christopher] came to the rescue and brought Taeyang to the bathroom where he started to shave his head for Taeyang.”

“Taeyang was all smiles and couldn’t stop laughing. They now have a tradition of rubbing each other’s hair every morning saying ” where’s my hair?” With a laugh and smile. Moments like this make this battle worth fighting,” she concluded.

As Paratone’s Time After Time shows several clips showing Taeyang smiling at his stepdad’s action, many fans left comments praising Topher’s actions. Others reassured Daevan she had found “an amazing man”.

Little Taeyang is diagnosed with cancer

A month after celebrating his third birthday, Deavan Clegg shared the news that her son Taeyang had been diagnosed with childhood cancer, Leukemia.

Sharing the heartbreaking news to her 562k Instagram followers, she captioned: “This is every parent’s absolute worst nightmare and I’m trying hard to stay strong for Taeyang, Drascilla, and my baby in my tummy.“

She elaborated: “Taeyang will need around-the-clock hospital care and this will be a long two-year process that has a high success rate of full recovery in five years.“

It is not sure if Taeyang’s biological father Lee Jihoon, is involved in his son’s recovery process. The couple is believed to not be on speaking terms, according to Deavan.

Taeyang is finally able to go out with family

The reality star posts daily and weekly updates on her Instagram account. The family also created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the treatments.

Months after the intense treatment, the little one has been able to go out to enjoy the summer hot weather with his parents and his older sister Drascilla.

Taeyang was able to spend the Fourth of July with his family, spend more time at home and even go to the waterpark. As per the three-year-old’s GoFundMe page, the family is almost halfway through their goal amount.