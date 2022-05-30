











90 Day Fiancé’s Deavan Clegg opened up to her fans and spilled the tea about her relationship with Lee Jihoon. It came weeks after announcing she and her boyfriend Christopher Park were expecting their first child together.

Deavan and Jihoon gained a lot of recognition during their 90 Day Fiancé journey. While some fans thought that their relationship could make it through, others were skeptical. Now divorced, she is now revealing all the secrets from the show.

‘Deavan Clegg and Jihoon’s relationship – 96% was fake’

Screenshot – Deavan and Jihoon, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Throughout the 90-Day Fiancé series, there have been couples who have had their happy endings and are still together until this day. However, for Deavan and Jihoon, their relationship wasn’t what seemed to be on the screens.

The reality star opened up to her fans by doing a Q&A through her Instagram stories spilling all the secrets about their relationship during the first and second seasons of 90 Day Fiancé.

According to ScreenRant, when a fan asked her if their relationship was scripted, the 25-year-old did not hold back. She claimed: “Some was fake. Some was real. Season 1… 96% was fake. Season 2 I would say 50/50 drama was real.”

She also claimed that once their relationship had been featured for a second season, a driving force over was “just to get paid”. Deavan admitted to not having a “romantic connection” with Jihoon.

Jihoon is yet to respond to the claims Deavan has made on social media. The TLC star does not regular post on his Instagram.

Jihoon and Deavan are officially divorced

Jihoon and Deavan met on a dating app and spoke for a few weeks before he flew to the United States from South Korea to meet her. The pair spent time together over a matter of days, and Deavan found out she was pregnant with her second child at the age of 20.

The first season shows how Deavan decides to risk everything and move to South Korea with her daughter and newborn son. However, as reported by Pop Culture, she claimed to never had the intention to move there but did because the series had “insisted” to do so for filming.

During the first and second seasons, the couple was struggling to get along. Although their feelings were real at first, their connection deteriorated. In the end, the couple decided to call it quits but it wasn’t as simple as they thought that it would be.

Nonetheless, after two years, Deavan announced on May 23 that the two were officially divorced. Their son Taeyang currently resides with his mother Deavan and her boyfriend Cristopher, and his step-sister Drascilla.

“After an almost two-year battle. I am officially DIVORCED. I couldn’t be happier. This journey was very difficult and draining,” she claimed to her 513k Instagram followers.

“I can finally speak out about my experience and the hell we went through as a family. I plan on releasing a video soon.“

Deavan is expecting her first child with Christopher

On May 8, Deavan announced that she and boyfriend Christopher was expecting their first child together. Deavan and Christopher made their relationship official in 2020, but they had already known each other since 2018.

She also said Christopher is looking to be able to adopt both Drascilla and Taeyang as “they refer to him as their father.” However, no official applications have been said to have taken place.

As the picture shows the happy family, she captioned it: “We are happy to announce baby Park will be arriving Fall 2022 👶.”

