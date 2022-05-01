











Three years ago we saw TLC’s 90-Day Fiancé Deavan Clegg and her love story with Jihoon Lee. After the spin-off show ‘The Other Way’, she seems to have moved on from her past and now focusing on her new family.

Indeed, Deavan and Jihoon had a lot of chemistry in the beginning, but their time in 90-Day Fiancé saw them go their separate ways. As of now, it seems that the two are not still on good terms.

From Utah to South Korea, let’s take a look into Deavan Clegg’s transformation!

Her journey in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Curious to find out how Jihoon and Deavan started dating? Watch the video above:

Deavan was only 22-years-old when she met 29-year-old Jihoon Lee. She lived in Utah with her mother and her daughter, Drascilla, whom she shares with her previous partner.

Deavan and Jihoon met on a dating app and instantly clicked. After keeping in touch for a couple of weeks, the two met in person, and to their pleasant surprise, Deavan became pregnant with Taeyang.

Deaven risked everything and took Drascilla and her newborn baby Taeyang to South Korea. However, things went downhill from there.

Not only Jihoon did not have a settled house for the four, but he wasn’t financially stable, was paying off debts, and relied on his parents.

But that was not the only problem that their relationship encountered. Also, their appeared to be cultural differences and a language barrier.

It was never revealed why the two had broken up, but it seems that they are done with each other for good in the romantic sense.

Where is 90-Day Fiancé’s Deavan Clegg now?

Now that Deavan has moved on, she has aced the post-break-up transformation. I mean, look at her now.

Daevan is now in another relationship with a South Korean man called Chris “Topher” Park. The two have been together ever since.

Actively posting on her Instagram account, she has been sharing snapshots of her day-to-day life with Topher and her two children.

Not only has she found her new love, but she also looks much happier. Appearance-wise, she looks more confident than ever. Also, after the show she has been focusing on her modeling career.

Even fans who have been following her journey since the beginning have seen her incredible transformation.

Deavan and Jihoon’s son Taeyang ‘all grown up’

On April 12, 2019, Deavan and Jihoon’s son, Taeyang Scuti Lee was born. Ever since the couple had broken up, their son has been living with her mother, half-sister, and new partner.

Deavan shared a cute photo of the toddler on Instagrm as he marked his 3rd birthday. The heart-warming caption reads:

“Happy 3rd Birthday to my beautiful boy. We had an amazing day at the zoo with the family and finished it with some yummy cake 🎂 can’t believe you are already 3 😁 Well tomorrow 😀 celebrating one day early.”

Fans took to the comment to wish him a happy birthday and comment on how much he’s grown.

One fan wrote: “Oh my! He’s sooo grown!!! 😍 Happy birthday to your not so little man!”

A second penned: “Aww!!! He’s Soo big now!!”

“He’s growing up too fast 😭,” a third added.

On the day of his birthday, through a news-gossip Instagram account for 90 Days Fiancé contestants, Deavan publicly accused Jihoon for opting to go on a night out instead of congratulating him on his third birthday.

However, Jihoon has not responded to the comments.