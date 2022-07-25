90 Day Fiancé's Emily acting like an 'ungrateful brat' after Kobe row, fans say













90 Day Fiancé fans have slammed Emily on social media and claimed she acted like an “ungrateful brat” in a recent row with Kobe in Sunday’s episode.

*WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD*

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the couple in the season nine episode as things became heated between the pair.

On the recent showing, Kobe asked Emily to consider moving to Columbia, Ohio, after their shock baby news they were expecting a second child. He believed it would be difficult to take care of the whole family in their current small house.

However, Emily became upset over the suggestion and denied the offer straight away.

Her reaction has seemed to rubbed fans up the wrong way.

Emily gets upset with Kobe on 90 Day Fiancé

Screenshot – Emily Presses Kobe About His Money | 90 Day Fiancé | Credit TLC – 90 Day Fiancé YouTube

Emily was further upset when she found out that Kobe had told friend Temperature about their pregnancy, writes Sportskeeda.

The mum-of-one looked at his iPad to discover he had been looking at one-bedroom properties in Ohio. But when she confronted him over his search history, he became angry over her actions of snooping on his iPad without his permission.

Kobe then defended his actions by saying he was just looking at links Temperature had sent him.

He added he feels he is the only one making compromises in their relationship, and Emily hit back that his pal had a bad influence on him.

Fans say Emily is acting like an “ungrateful brat”

However, fans were so happy with how the dispute went down on the show.

As viewers become engrossed in the drama of the couple, they took to social media to air their own thoughts and opinions on how it unfolded.

One wrote: “Emily from 90 Day Fiancé is truly the worst. Kobe needs to escape.”

A second penned: “Let me catch up on 90 Day! Emily and Kobe are still idiots,” they then joked.

A third added over previous drama: “Emily literally just told Kobe on 90 Day Fiancé that he has no kingdom to be expecting to be a king. Oh I’m waiting for the video!”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE ON TLC EVERY SUNDAY AT 8 PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK