











Season nine of 90 Day Fiancé has come in strong, and the viewers have already had a lot to say about the international love stories between the seven couples, including their ups and downs. One includes an emotional moment between Kobe and his new father-in-law, which had viewers ‘crying’

What has caught the attention of viewers, in particular, is Kobe Blaise from Cameroon, whose love story with Emily Bieberly from Salina has been unfolding ever since receiving his K-1 Visa and trip to Kansas.

In the most unexpected place, on the most unexpected night, Kobe and Emily locked eyes in Xi’an, China. The 29-year-old was in the country working as an English teacher when she encountered Kobe during a girl’s night out.

Despite it being a “really fun one-night stand”, feelings rose between the two and they made it official. Wanting to be with each other, the two got engaged and four weeks later, got pregnant with their first child. Though Kobe was meant to be on the day of his son’s birth, he was denied entry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the new season, fans of the series have followed their 90-Day Fiancé journey, including his first time meeting his 17-month-old son, Koban, as taking their marriage to the altar – not before some arguments in between.

Ringing the wedding bells

View Instagram Post

In last night’s episode, there was a lot of drama between Kobe and Emily after the two had a massive row a day before their wedding, leading to Kobe spending the night in a hotel.

Hours before they take their romance to the altar, Emily decides to call him and apologise. She promised to trust him and looked forward to marrying him.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to commemorate the episode by sharing never-seen photos from their engagement photo shoot with her 52.9k followers. It included a heartfelt message, promising a “forever”.

Emily wrote in her caption: “WE’RE MARRIED🤍 Babe, you are the love of my life. I absolutely love doing life with you and being your wife. I can not wait to continue this journey together. Thank you for making me better. I love you forever baby💜.”

Although the episode premiered yesterday, their wedding took place on February 27, 2021. Since then, the couple has remained together living their fairytale love.

Fans react to Kobe’s conversation with father-in-law David

During yesterday’s episode, which highlighted an important step in Kobe and Emily’s relationship, fans commented throughout the episode. We saw them argue, their reconcile, and an intimate moment with his father-in-law.

Many of the viewers agreed on the fact that Kobe was “too good” for Emily.

“I had a lot of serious doubts before Kobe came into America, but he sent me a letter telling me how much he loved Emily and you know, he wanted my permission to marry her,” David said in the confessionary.

As Emily’s father David and Kobe maintained a relationship before the big moment, both couldn’t contain their feelings after he handed him a secret gift that would remind him of what “his letter said to him”.

“I love you like a son,” he said before Kobe broke down into tears.

Celebrating baby Koban’s third birthday

View Instagram Post

Last week, Emily celebrated the third birthday of her son, Koban. The couple welcomed their first child together in 2019 after a one-night stand in China.

Though they didn’t plan to get pregnant right away, both reality stars decided to take the next step in their relationship with Kobe moving out to America.

In a video sequence, while Taylor Swift’s ‘Never Grow Up’ song played in the background, Emily added pictures and clips of his early stages until now. The video also included shots with his baby father, Kobe, and his maternal grandparents.

Emily captioned: “To the boy who made me a mommy. Koban, you are the best thing to ever happen to your dad and I. You shine so bright and bring so much joy and happiness to everyone you meet. For being so small you sure can love so big💜.”

She continued: “I knew I always wanted to be a mom and being yours is better than I could ever imagine.

My body may be different than it was before you existed, but I love it more now because, without it, I wouldn’t have you. Happy 3rd birthday sweet boy 🎉 I love you.”