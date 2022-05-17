











It’s not just humans that feature on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance but pets, too. Big Ed’s dog Teddy often appeared with him on the show but the pet sadly died in 2021 and fans are completely heartbroken almost a year on.

During a clip on spin-off Single Life, Ed was seen welling up when his dog Teddy died shortly after he returned home from Mexico. The adorable shichon was known as Big Ed’s best friend, who joined him on season 4.

Ever since Teddy’s death in summer 2021, fans have been seriously missing the pup. Almost a year on, many are sharing their heartbreak over the pet’s absence. Reality Titbit looked back at Big Ed’s friendship with Teddy…

Teddy from 90 Day Fiance’s death

Teddy became ill when he went with Big Ed to Los Angeles to do a comedy show. The adorable pup had cheered him on from the sidelines, but later that night, stopped eating his food and arthritis medicine.

Before the trip, the dog had developed cysts on the top of his head and had to undergo surgery. During their trip, Ed went on a date with a woman named Kaory in Mexico. But shortly after returning home, Teddy began panting heavily.

In a clip shared with Insider, Teddy revealed: “I kept petting him, and he just kept looking at me that night, like he knew he was going somewhere.” After dozing off for half an hour, Big Ed woke up to find that Teddy had died.

Big Ed and Teddy’s friendship

Teddy barely ever left Big Ed’s side during his life. “He was my life, he was my buddy, he went everywhere with me”, the 90 Day Fiance star spoke of his beloved pet after his death.

Ed mentioned on the TLC show that he regularly talks to his dog and couldn’t imagine life without him. His mom was also fond of little Teddy, and would often hang out with her son and his pup.

So when Teddy was no longer in his life, Big Ed described it as the “worst thing that could ever happen to you.” The well-behaved dog, a shichon, went everywhere with Ed, who is now left with a big emotional hole in his heart.

man, teddy dying on #90DayFiance got me BAWLINGGG 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Wonder Woman (@clarkapalypse) May 17, 2022

Fans miss Teddy a year since passing

Although Teddy passed away in summer 2021, viewers discovered that the pup had died during the May 16th episode. Many took to social media to send their condolences to Big Ed, having become fond of the dog during his life.

A fan wrote: “Big Hugs to you & mom Ed, from Brooklyn New York. I am so sorry for your loss of Teddy. My heart breaks for you. You gave him a great life, that’s why he lived so long.

“He crossed over the rainbow bridge where he will be free of pain🌈 ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 (( hugs)).”

Another said: “Hi Ed, tonight’s episode made me cry, I’m so so sorry about Teddy. You were the best daddy to him and he’s going to be with you all the time here. Till you meet again Teddy.”

“Not me absolutely BAWLING because Big Ed’s dog Teddy passed away”, reacted a viewer.

