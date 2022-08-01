











Miona and Jibri‘s wedding day is all set out to be perfect. The only problem is that Jibri’s parents won’t be there, and fans are totally furious that they aren’t planning to attend their son’s special day on 90 Day Fiance.

His ‘rents Brian and Mahala have gotten to know Jibri’s fiance Miona very well, as the couple lived with them for a period of time. However, as the pair get ready to officially tie the knot, they have claimed they can’t travel there.

Despite their reasons, fans are convinced they aren’t attending due to simply not wanting to. While some believe they will “regret” being absent, others think they disapprove of the ceremony and therefore are choosing not to go.

Meet Jibri Bell’s parents

Brian and Mahala Bach are Jibri’s parents. His mother Mahala works as a counsellor, and currently runs Bach Counselling years after she graduated from Oglala Lakota College in 2006 with a Bachelors of Science.

Over the years Mahala has worked with diverse populations addressing issues of intimate partner violence, chronic and terminal illness, suicide prevention and crisis care, and several other areas of mental health.

Jibri describes his mom as a “kick ass biracial superhero therapist”. She is married to Jibri’s stepfather Brian, who has raised the star as his own from the age of six years old. Jibri also has a grandmother called Cheyne.

They won’t attend Jibri’s wedding

Brian and Mahala claimed they will not be attending Jibri’s wedding due to not being able to take time off work. Despite their reasons, 90 Day Fiance viewers have come to the conclusion that that don’t want to show up.

The decision comes several weeks after Jibri’s parents asked Miona and Jibri to move out, four months before the original duration they had offered them to stay at their home. They also said they “want to attending the wedding”.

When Jibri told his parents that him and Miona plan to have a beach wedding, Brian responded:

We would like to be at your wedding, but because of the lack of organization or lack of planning, I don’t think we will be able to attend. We want to see you get married. We should be at the wedding and support you.

Mahala said missing her son’s wedding is “upsetting” for her and told her son that her absence is going to “break her heart”. Jibri told cameras that they weren’t attending as they don’t think he’s ready to get married.

90 Day Fiance fans react to decision

When Jibri’s parents decided they would not attend the wedding, 90 Day Fiance viewers accused them of not wanting to go, despite Mahala’s clear sadness that her absence would “break her heart.”

One fan wrote: “What are Jibri’s parents doing that they are too busy to go to his WEDDING? #90DayFiance.”

Another said: “I fully believe Jibri’s parents could easily come to the wedding, IF they want to #90DayFiance.”

“Jibri’s parents taped all these episodes and now determined they’re too busy to attend Jibri and Miona’s wedding. They’ll regret it if they miss this special occasion. Don’t be so petty! #90DayFiance,” reacted a viewer.

