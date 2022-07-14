











90 Day Fiancé fans can get excited in 2022 as a brand new season of everyone’s favourite spin-off is officially here! The 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After? 2022 cast includes Ed and Liz, Jovi and Yara and many more familiar faces and we can’t wait to find out how they’re getting on as couples.

The 90 Day couples on Happily Ever After? hail from various different seasons. While some of them look to be enjoying marital bliss, others are seriously on the rocks and Angela Deem appears to be entertaining a new man, as per the show’s First Look trailer.

When is Happily Ever After back?

It’s official – 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After? returns to screens for its seventh season on August 28th, 2022.

The show will air on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and viewers will get to see how things panned out for some of their favourite couples.

For anyone that can’t wait to find out what’s in store, the First Look trailer is out now.

Meet the 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After 2022 cast

The 90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After 2022 cast includes some real legends of the show, here’s a look at who fans can expect to see on screen for season 7:

Ed and Liz

Jenny and Sumit

Usman and Kim

Elizabeth and Andrei

Jovi and Yara

Angela and Michael

Some of the couples have been waiting years to get married, while others have locked down their relationships pretty quickly.

Ed rose to fame with Rosemarie on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4, but he’s now with Liz. Usman and Kim are cast members from Before the 90 Days season 5. And, Angela and Michael are frin Before the 90 Days season 2.

Jenny and Sumit first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 1.

Elizabeth and Andrei are from season 5 of the original show back in 2017. Jovi and Yara are from season 8.

90 Day Fiancé Happily Ever After 2022 First Look

Judging by the Happily Ever After 2022 First Look trailer, things are panning out well for some of the couples, but many of them are having issues in their relationships.

Jenny and Sumit are finally married, but they have a huge argument during the trailer.

Ed and Liz are engaged and, by the looks of it, Ed’s getting a full body wax. Just like Jenny and Sumit, Ed and Liz experience turbulence in their relationship, too.

Kim and Usman are professing that they’re in love, however, more drinks are being thrown in Happily Ever After.

More 90 Day Fiancé marriages are taking place between Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei and Angela and Michael but for many of them, things don’t seem to be ‘Happily Ever After’. Jovi’s not loving Yara’s friends and Andrei and Elizabeth are trying to work out who is sabotaging them.

