











A 30-year age difference was not a big deal to Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh on 90 Day Fiancé. The duo fought for their love despite Sumit’s parents’ disapproval and cultural differences. A decade later, the couple remains happily together and are now husband and wife.

Sumit and Jenny joined other couples on the TLC series, and after appearing in seasons 1, 2, and 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couple will be returning on a new spin-off.

Sumit catfished Jenny but they ended up falling for each other

Sumit and Jenny met a decade ago through Facebook. However, Sumit catfished Jenny as he pretended to be a 25-year-old British man named Michael Jones.

After Jenny had fallen head over heels for the fake persona, Sumit came clean by revealing the truth about who he was. Despite the big shock, Jenny was committed to still trying things out with Sumit and getting to know him. The two had been keeping in touch for a few months and her feelings for Sumit grew.

A few months later, Jenny flew all the way to India from California to meet him for the first time. Jenny had the intention of permanently moving to India to be with her beau. However, it wasn’t just as simple as the two thought it would be. A lot of secrets and a pandemic in between made things harder and harder.

What happened to Sumit and Jenny and where are they now?

Screenshot from 90 Day Fiancé: Jenny and Sumit Are Finally Married! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSousgEHUqA

The relationship between Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh was one of the most complicated in the history of the series. Not only because they had a big age difference or the Coronavirus pandemic, but because Sumit was married to someone else.

As an Indian Orthodox family, Sumit’s parents were not happy for him to date someone who was double his age. His parents were often seen criticising Jenny for her ‘old’ appearance. Nonetheless, the couple remained loyal to each other’s feelings and remained together through all the bumpy roads.

In 2021, the native Indian managed to eventually get a divorce from his wife. To their pleasant surprise, his parents also decided not to intervene anymore in his son’s happiness. In the end, Sumit was able to marry Jenny in a very intimate ceremony. Today, the couple is still together and living in India.

A trip to Goa and Jenny’s weight loss transformation

Now that the travel restrictions have eased, the two lovebirds are currently on a trip to Goa. Happier than ever, the pair shared photos as they were discovering Goa accompanied by Jenny’s daughter Tina and her wife Jennie.

As the couple update fans by sharing pictures and videos, followers have praised Jenny’s weight loss. According to Screenrant, Jenny revealed to have lost approximately five to six pounds during the pandemic.

Used to seeing her being more reserved when it comes to her clothing, fans are loving to see Jenny’s youthful appearance. Also, some fans pointed out seeing her “happier” as her relationship with Sumit is going from strength to strength.