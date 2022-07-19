











90 Day Fiancé alum Juliana Custodio is now a mother-of-one as she announced the birth of her baby boy with Ben Obscura on Instagram.

Juliana went through a rough patch with ex-husband Michael Jessen in October 2021 after the pair announced their split after two years of marriage.

But the model is happier than ever as she just became a first-time parent with now-fiancé Ben Obscura.

The parents are over the moon as they expand their family.

Juliana Custodio announces arrival of newborn

The 23-year-old wasted no time in alerting her 424K Instagram followers about her new bundle of joy.

In a touching photo of her grinning whilst breastfeeding son Benjamin James Louis, she labelled motherhood as her “biggest dream”.

“This is beyond a dream come true, I’m so blessed with this beautiful family I have,” she added, noting that it was a “normal birth with no epidural.”

Juliana and Michael addressed their failed marriage publicly

In an Instagram screenshot by Page Six, Michael labelled their failed marriage a “covid 19 casualty”.

He also reportedly admitted that he “did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be. All along, I failed to recognise that you were there for me.”

The Connecticut native claimed she had already moved on, stating he was “happy” for her, though “my love for you remains true.”

Juliana, however, quickly responded to the comments on her own Instagram. She claimed the marriage was “toxic” and “feeling like a maid.”

“You say I have found ‘someone new,’” she wrote, “but the truth is, I found happiness within myself. I am happy with the new phase, and I ask you to let me go.

“Stop making me feel guilty to put myself the most important person because this is how we supposed to do.”

“I apologise for the way this happened, but we talked multiple times about it and you never seemed to listen or try to understand me,” the model added.

The pair tied the knot during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. However, a month after their split, Juliana announced she had found love with Ben.

Ben popped the question in January 2022

When one door closes, another one opens – Juliana has already been engaged to Ben for six months. He got down on one knee during their trip to Italy. The romantic moment was subtly revealed by the model in a carousel of holiday photos.

Not much is known about Ben, but he is heavily involved in the German art scene as seen on his social media.

His muse is clearly Juliana; look at the artworks he has of his baby mama.

