











Larissa Dos Santos Lima has kept it real whenever it comes to undergoing surgeries. However, the 90-Day Fiancé alum has spoken for the first time about an operation that changed her appearance. Larissa Santos has spoken out about the alleged ordeal over her ‘botched’ belly button.

Known for her journey in 90-Day Fiancé and her successful but failed love with Colt Johnson, the 35-year-old Brazilian bombshell has been very open to fans with her plastic surgery procedures.

However, her life changed completely after an alleged failed tummy tuck affected her belly button, she says.

Inspired by the story and comeback of Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista, a year after the incident that had the reality star keeping it secretly, the 90-Day star came forward and shared her story.

A ‘botched’ tummy tuck and a belly button

On July 16, the Brazilian reality TV star took her Instagram account to share with her 630k followers a series of photos. The star went on to claim how her abdominoplasty cost her to lose her belly button. It all allegedly started after a ‘botched’ plastic surgery she underwent a year ago.

The 35-years-old shares various shots from her tattooed arm resting and hooked up to an IV, to the process of her damaged belly button. She revealed she went through three surgical attempts of trying “to create a belly button”. The reality star said she lost her belly button forever after they were not successful.

Larissa wrote on her Instagram caption: “Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched. Like so many other people in this situation, I’ve been scared and embarrassed to speak out. It’s been over a year now since I’ve been botched.”

“I did not want to speak of this before, but I’m tired of being silent in my sadness with nowhere to go to fix the problem. My inspiration to open up is @lindaevangelista. Now, I have the courage,” she continued.

In another post, Larissa claimed her belly button was “removed and disposed of” without her consent.

Larissa has not said any further details of when and where she received plastic surgery which she claims was botched.

The 35-year-old TLC star has been very active on her social media accounts. However, Larissa has kept her belly button out of the spotlight by wearing one-piece swimsuits or high-waisted bikini bottoms.

Still, fans have been able to see several images of her full body, which have shown the healed-but-gone belly button. For these posts, Larissa seemed to have used jewelry and makeup to hide the scars. It would’ve been almost impossible to have known.

Nonetheless, her reportedly ‘botched’ experience has not made the fan-favourite lose her confidence. She has kept posting pictures of her toned body.

Linda Evangelista inspired Larissa to come forward

Supermodel Linda Evangelista came forward in September 2021. Linda alleged her body was disfigured after a surgery that was meant to remove fat from her body via CoolSculpting.

As per her results after the surgery, the Canadian went through a Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia (PAH). This caused the fat to grow and harden, instead of removing it. The procedure, approved by the FDA, can cause PAH as a side effect, which Linda claims she was not informed about.

According to People, the 57-year-old has sued CoolSculpting for $50 million in damages. She says she has been unable to work since her seven failed sessions from August 2015 to February 2016. The case is ongoing.

After six years of going under the radar and not modeling, the Canadian made a comeback by sharing a photo of herself from a recent Fendi campaign, promoting the brand’s upcoming fashion show.