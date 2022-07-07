90 day Fiancé's Paul Staehle back in Louisville after being reported missing













In 2017, Karine Martins and Paul Staehle appeared as cast members on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Paul hailed from Louisville, Kentucky, and met his then-girlfriend Karine online. She lives in Brazil and Paul flew out to see whether they could make a go of their relationship in real life.

Since Paul and Karine’s relationship began developing, the couple faced all kinds of challenges including a language barrier, a criminal record, trust issues, moving country, having children and more. In 2022, 90 Day Fiancé’s Paul Staehle was reported missing but he’s now back in Louisville, as reported by TMZ.

Paul and Karine no longer an item

Since Paul and Karine’s first days on 90 Day Fiancé, it was clear to viewers there were cracks in their relationship. Their long-distance love contributed to existing trust issues. During Before The 90 Days, Paul, 34, was asking Karine, 21, to take pregnancy tests after he accused her of being “flirtatious” with other men online.

The couple had been apart for five months and, because of Paul’s past relationships, he said he was a “little paranoid in some ways”.

Paul and Karine were married for four years before splitting in early 2022. Many of their arguments were broadcast on social media and, due to their relationship, they have faced custody issues with their children Pierre and Ethan.

What happened to 90 Day Fiancé’s Paul Staehle?

In July 2022, Paul Staehle was reported missing along with three-year-old son Pierre. However, TMZ reported on July 5 that both had safely returned to Kentucky.

The missing person bulletin stated Pierre had been reported missing since June 8 but could have been with his father. Paul told TMZ he “drove back to the Louisville area on Saturday with Pierre”, where they met Paul’s parents at a park.

Paul denied kidnapping his son and said they had been on a long work trip together since early June.

Couple lose custody

Sadly, Karine and Paul have lost custody of both their children – Pierre and Ethan are now in a foster home. TMZ reported Paul’s parents contacted CPS officials, who picked up Pierre and reunited him with one-year-old Ethan.

Louisville Police Department told TMZ Pierre was “safe” and the missing person’s report has been closed.

90 Day Fiancé‘s Paul has taken to Instagram since returning to Louisville but hasn’t mentioned the situation regarding his children.

Karine also posted some words to Instagram: “Hate is heavy, let it go.”

