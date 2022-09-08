90 Day Fiancé star Aleksandra's son 'needs x-rays' after breaking leg on day out











90 Day Fiancé star Aleksandra has given fans an update on her young son JJ after he broke his leg in an accident while on a fun day trip out with his mom.

The reality star tearfully explained the incident back in July, where her three-year-old son’s leg was broken in an accident with another child.

The TLC star told followers at the time her baby was “screaming” when another older child had jumped on his little leg at the trampoline park.

Aleksandra explained how her husband Josh, who is training to be a doctor, couldn’t help her in the ER as he was seeing patients. The star said she doubted herself as people told her she was being “overprotective”, but she was glad she listened to her own instincts.

She posted on Instagram at the time: “Turns out I wasn’t overreacting. My baby has broken tibia. I couldn’t stop crying”.

90 Day Fiancé’s Aleksandra opens up over son JJ’s recovery

At the end of August 30, the reality star posted on social media about her family. She explained it had been a “pretty hectic” time for them over the past few months.

But she also told fans how little JJ has had to have x-rays every few weeks as he’s on the mend after breaking his leg.

She said: “Does anyone else feel like there’s no time to even breath? If yes, then you’re not alone.

“Our life has been pretty hectic these past few months. Josh is on radiology rotation again, which sounds perfect right now because our baby has to take X-rays, seems like every three weeks now.”

Aleksandra didn’t give much more detail about his recovery, but it seems he is still on the mend.

The star explained she brought him to school a “couple of times” and he made her “so proud”.

Aleksandra converted to Mormonism for Josh

Screenshot from 90 Day Fiance: What Now? Catching Up with Josh and Aleksandra | 90 Day Fiance YouTube

The couple met in the Czech Republic when they were both visiting the country. Josh was on a Mormon missing trip and Russian native Aleksandra was studying there.

After a whirlwind romance, Aleksandra soon converted to Mormonism and the two kept in contact. Josh would make trips to visit her and proposed after a year.

The duo tied the knot in 2015 in an LDS church, and she continues to post about her faith on social media.

They now share two children, Kaya, who was born in 2016 and JJ, who they welcomed in 2019.

