90 Day Fiancé star Michael Jessen's hospital dash after suffering seizure











90 Day Fiancé star Michael Jessen suffered a seizure as he opened up over his recent hospital dash.

The reality show updated fans on social media over the health scare at home and how he spent a number of days in hospital afterwards.

The season 7 star, who viewers met alongside ex-wife and Brazilian model Juliana Custodio, is currently on the mend.

Michael Jessen suffers seizure at home

The TLC star shared a photo with his fans, sitting on a hospital bed in a gown with a food tray on a table in front of him. He looked worse for wear and his hair messy and out of place.

Michael praised the healthcare staff at the hospital as part of his recovery.

He penned on Instagram last week: “Spent a few days at Greenwich Hospital after suffering a seizure at home.

“Thankfully, Max and Cece were here to call 911. I’ve never had better healthcare than I did during my stay”.

In the comments, he responded to one concerned fan’s question, detailing it was his “first seizure” he’s had and hopefully his “last”.

Luckily, his two children were at home to help the 47-year-old. The star also used the hashtag #allbetternow and replied to comments he has recovered.

Michael and Juliana’s messy break-up

The husband and wife duo, now split, broke up last year after less than two years as a married couple.

Juliana has found love again and moved away from the US and has a new baby.

She now lives in Germany and shared the news she was pregnant a month following her official breakup from Michael. Her son, Benjamin, is named after her now fiancé, Ben Obscura.

When she announced the birth of her baby boy, she spoke of a dream coming true.

Juliana wrote in July: “All my friends that have known me for years know how much I waited for this moment, to have my own child, it was my biggest dream to become a mother.

“Today was the most incredible amazing day of our life’s, I’m such a lucky woman for having you @ben_obscura in my life, an amazing father and husband to be. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner and father to my child, you have been what I expected and more.

“I can’t describe the feeling of finally having my baby in my arms and finally feel that I am a mother. With all those feelings comes the fears too. Now it’s time to learn and grow with this little one.

“This is beyond a dream come true, I’m so blessed with this beautiful family I have. I can’t thank enough all the support I have been having.”

