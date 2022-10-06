90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield's transformation after ditching iconic hair











90 Day Fiancé Paola Mayfield has had many hair colors and hairstyles over the years. Red, pink, and then back to brunette, however, she has now gone back to her blonde locks.

Paola Mayfield is the queen of experimenting with her hair. During her years in the spotlight, the 90 Day Fiancé star has rocked different colors, and fans have loved all of them.

It seems the professional wrestler has now gone back to her blonde days, as she unveiled her newest look by joining the “transition” TikTok challenge.

Even though she might not be the most popular cast member of the series, she is surely an original.

Paola Mayfield unveils a new look

View Instagram Post

On September 15, Paola took to her Instagram account to share her newest look with her 1.1 million of followers. It was the perfect way to welcome the new season of autumn.

When Paola was first featured on 90 Day Fiancé, the star had long dark hair. She then began experimenting with different looks, cut her hair short, and she even sported a shoulder-length wavy. Three years later, the Colombian bombshell shocked her fans by going all blonde.

After ditching the blonde hair and experimenting with brighter colors, the reality star surprised her followers once again by returning to her blonde locks.

In a video short video doing the “transition” challenge, Paola appeared wearing a hoodie and joggers but later appeared in a pink tight dress as she debuted her long hair.

“Love me some #transition,” she wrote in her caption.

A fan commented: “Love love your hair looks stunning !! Probably the best I’ve seen on you and you’ve had a lot of beautiful styles !!! They all look amazing but this one’s the best.”

“You are a goddess,” another follower wrote.

A third fan joked: “How many takes?”

Is Paola Mayfield back with Russ?

View Instagram Post

Fans met the Colombian native in season one with husband, Russ Mayfield. The couple met each other when Russ was working in Colombia.

When Paola and Russ met, they eventually fell for each other and joined the 90 Day Fiancé series. Despite the drama in the show, the couple tied the knot in 2013. Six years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Axel.

During their time together, the couple documented their occasional fights in the 90 Day Fiancé series and different spin-offs. Still, the two were committed to fighting for their family and their marriage.

In August 2021, Paola’s tweet hinted the two were not going through a rough patch. But, later in another message, she confirmed they were no longer together but “on a break”.

However, the couple found themselves trying to fix their relationship and lifestyle in the RV – and it seems that Paola and Russ are back together.

“We can always try,” she wrote on a joint photo of the two of them.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK