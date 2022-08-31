









During Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sumit and Jenny reunited with his parents to share the news they had tied the knot. It comes after 10 years of dating, but it was against their parent’s wishes. A happy moment for the couple ended in tears with Sumit’s mother disowning him in front of the family.

30 years of an age gap have not been an obstacle for Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh. The pair fell in love with each other after he pretended to be someone else and Catfished Jenny at the start of their love affair.

As feelings grew on both sides, Sumit confessed his true identity. Although it was a shock to Jenny, she decided to give it a try and the two met in person months later. Over 10 years, the couple led the way as partners, fiancés, and eventually, husband and wife.

Jenny and Sumit’s journey to Happily ever after

During their journey on the TLC series, the couple became an official item, but not without disapproval from Sumit’s Indian Orthodox parents. They did not like the idea of ​​their son dating a woman the same age as them.

When Jenny found herself stuck in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, it provided more opportunities for the two with their romance.

In their last appearance in the series, Sumit’s parents said they would not intervene anymore in their son’s happiness. It gave Sumit the push in getting a divorce from his former wife, and tying the knot with Jenny in an intimate wedding.

A year later, the couple have returned to the series for an update on their relationship. This includes telling Sumit’s parents about their marriage.

Sumit’s mother ‘is in tears’ after she disowns him for marrying Jenny

On August 28, Summit and Jenny returned for an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where both sat down with his parents, Sahna and Anil, his brother, and sister-in-law.

Amongst the whole family Sumit, his mother Sahna was the first person to disagree with his eldest son getting married to Jenny.

In the awkward setting and silence, Jenny begins the conversation by hinting at an earlier conversation the family had about approving of their romance. This breaks the ice as Sahna denies she approved of their relationship and any future marriage between the two.

As the tension arises, she tells the two that, “if they think that they will be happy if he gets married, that won’t ever happen”. Sahna continues to vow that even on her “deathbed would she say that he can marry her”.

While Sumit and Jenny are confused by her mother’s accusations from their earlier conversations. This causes Sumit to drop the bomb that he and Jenny are legally married. After the news, the mother begins to break down in tears.

Sahna tells Sumit: “If you’re ever at my door, I will insult you and throw you out. Never again.”

The conversation ends with Anil comforting his wife, as the room watched in silence. Meanwhile, the family disagrees with Sumit’s choice, Jenny sits beside him silently.

Sahna flatters Jenny and her ‘good nature’

Screenshot from Sumit Finally Tells His Parents He Married Jenny! | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? TLC YouTube

During the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which aired on November 2021, Sahna and Jenny enjoyed a private conversation as mother and daughter-in-law.

Despite not agreeing with his son’s relationship with a woman that is 30 years older than him, Sahna seems to have grown a soft spot for the American.

In the episode, Sahna was on good terms with Jenny and revealed to have seen how she had a “good-nature”.

After a session of yoga with Sumit’s parents, Sahna tells her: “So fine, whatever God has written will happen. We think we should maintain the love between us. Jenny, we will love you. We will love you a lot.”

90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER AIRS ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM ET ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK