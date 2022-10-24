









Usman, AKA Sojaboy, and Kimberly Menzies have let 90 Day Fiance cameras capture their ongoing relationship on screen. When it comes to their age gap, fans are wondering exactly how many years are between them.

Following the drama of the couple’s looming marriage, viewers are questioning just how much older Kimberly is to her man as they prepare to tie the knot. The rapper recently changed the lyrics of his song “Zara,” to mention “Kimberly.”

Returning for season 7, Kim is set to return to his home country of Nigeria to propose to Usman against the wishes of either of their families. However, her adult son, Jamal, feels she’s rushing into the relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Usman’s age

Usman is 33 years old at the time of writing, having been born on October 10, 1988. He revealed to his mother on the TLC show that he “wants to produce children”, who expressed her wishes for him to be with someone closer to his age.

“I think he should marry a younger woman. This is our tradition, and one should respect tradition,” Usman’s mother said, adding that she was worried her son would run off and follow his American wife.

Kimberly is 19 years older

Kimberly is 52 years old, which is a concern for Usman’s mother as she wants him to marry a wife who can give her a grandchild. Her first inquiry when meeting her in 2021 was her age, when Usman said she was 50 years old.

She begged him to marry a “fertile girl of tender age” rather than Kim, who has a 25-year-old son named Jamal. The 90 Day Fiance star has described him on the show as “amazing” and her “biggest accomplishment“.

Ahead of the visit to Nigeria, Usman said in a confessional interview: “I am crazy-nervous meeting my mother with an older, American lady.” Kim was with Jamal’s father for 20 years before they ended the relationship.

TLC fans react to age drama

90 Day Fiance viewers feel there is no way for Kimberly to receive approval from Usman’s mother because she cannot change how old she is. It comes after his marriage to Lisa Hamme, 54, ended several years ago.

One fan wrote: “Usman makes it seem like he is a model. He definitely doesnt think before she speaks when it comes to other peoples feelings. He keeps making Kim feel less than for her age WHEN he chose her. Regardless of her age.”

Another penned: “Usman told his mom that Kimberly is 50 years old. Did he think making her one year younger would make a difference or did he forget her age?!”

“Usman’s mom was over Kim before she even got there. She heard her age and was like oh hell to the no,” a fan said.

