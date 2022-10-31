90 Day Fiance star Yara runs a clothing business alongside busy life as a mom











Yara Zaya on 90 Day Fiance is busy running an online clothing store alongside her busy life as a mother. As news of her business is brought up on the TLC series, many wonder exactly how her entrepreneurial success is going.

As her relationship with Jovi plays out, Yara recently surprised him by looking at apartments in Europe as she wanted to be closer to her family and cannot return to Ukraine. He wasn’t pleased she had not told him about her potential plans.

With many wondering how she gets an income to afford a new apartment, heads turned to her online business. All items on her website YaraZaya are handpicked by the 90 Day star, but what exactly is the firm?

90 Day Fiance: Yara’s business

Yara first launched her online clothing business YaraZaya in March 2021. Since then, she has been modelling the clothes, which are hand-picked by the 90 Day Fiance star. She claims they are the “best quality.”

The brand focuses on fashion, travel and beauty, and offer everything from dresses to jackets and comfy jumpsuits. There is also an offer in support of Ukraine which gives a 15 percent discount on any order over $100.

A section including Yara’s favorites are also featured. Customers can choose to use a chat feature if they need help on the website, while clothing reviews are displayed throughout the browsing experience.

The biz appears to be doing well, as the 90 Day Fiance star wrote in the same month of opening: “I’m so happy with the turnout of yarazaya.com so far. So i just want to say thanks to all of you supporting my passion!!!”

YaraZaya sells inclusive clothing items

Yara’s business has a section for plus size customers, from knit dresses to flare jeans, which are modelled by a range of diverse models. The items are 1XL or 2XL on the plus size section of her website.

With free shopping in the USA on all orders over $50, there isn’t just clothes but make-up, fan gear such as mugs with ‘Swamp Taste’ written on them, jewelry and accessories!

Her busy life as mom to Mylah

Yara is usually kept busy looking after her young daughter Mylah Angelina, two, with Jovi. She also runs her online business and regularly films for 90 Day Fiance with TLC, who follow her relationship and family life.

The couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020, several months after getting married in Las Vegas in February earlier that year. They recently asked Yara’s mom if she would babysit Mylah while they have quality time.

Yara told US Weekly:

For me, it’s a challenge to be a mom by myself because Jovi’s [gone] most of the time at work. I can’t do two babies by myself, it’s impossible. I don’t have my family here. So I will love to have one more baby, but after.

For now, the TLC personalities are focused on Mylah, who needs their attention “basically 18 out of 24 hours a day.” Yara, who announced she was pregnant in January 2021, also said being a mother is “tougher than she imagined.”

