











The hit series 90 Day Fiancé is travelling abroad to the UK and one couple, Sam and Pat, has caught the attention of fans.

The story of eight Brits and their partners will be premiering this summer.

The show will dive into their lives as their foreign partners stay 90 days in the country to prove that their love is the real deal.

With nine seasons and sixteen spin-offs, fans of 90 Days Fiancé will now get a taste of what British dating is like. The eight couples will be sharing their stories and how their distance relationships strive to survive 90 days.

MORE: 90 Day Fiancé fans love Jamal on Pillow Talk alongside mum Kim

90-Day Fiancé UK couples announced

Just like its American version, 90 Day Fiancé will bring the stories of loved-up Brits and their long-distance partners. Receiving a visa will allow them to spend 90 days to see if their relationship is the real deal. They will also prove if they are committed to spending the rest of their lives with each other.

Even though the program has witnessed various disastrous relationships, there have also been examples of couples who have proved love doesn’t have barriers, language doesn’t matter, and age is just a number.

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

According to Televisual, “the episodes feature the love hopefuls in their hometowns and meeting face-to-face in the UK for the first time.“

MORE: Get to know the 90 Day Fiancé UK cast, ages and Instagram explored

Sam and Pat have never met in person

Credit: Discovery+

One of its most-awaited and interesting couples is 28-year-old Sam and 68-year-old Pat. Living 3,857 miles away from each other and with a 40-year age gap, the two have never met in person despite talking to each other non-stop.

As per Red Arrow Studios, Sam was the one who insisted on keeping in touch with Pat because “he had been feeling lonely and wanted to talk to her.” Both are nurses, Christians, and in need of company. As Pat said, it must be fate after all and the age is just an insignificant number.

Proving age doesn’t interfere in building a real connection, from Merseyside to Pakistan, will Sam and Pat keep their chemistry during their 90 days?

MORE: 90 Day Fiancé’s Catfish Sumit reeled Jenny in but it turns out he was the perfect catch

“Sam and Pat is the UK version of Jenny and Sumit”

Screenshot from Master of BlackJack’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_veddMxbNGw 1:46 / 2:55 Badass Sumit Scoops Jenny Up From The Airport Thrice /

As Discovery Plus announced the eight couples who will be appearing on the first season of UK’s 90 Day Fiancé, fans have been pointing a similarity with Sam and Pat and another duo.

Before fans could get a first look at the story between Sam and Pat, fans of the series have been sharing their opinions on their love story. Some have also compared it to previous loved-up couple, Jenny and Sumit.

One wrote: “Holy molly what’s the age difference between sam & pat? She looks way way far too old for him.“

“Sam and pat is the UK jenny and sumit 😂😂”, a second one added.

The Native American and her Indian beau had an age difference of 30-years. Despite their struggles in getting Sumit’s family’s approval, the two proved that they were very much in love with each other. Sumit and Jenny succeeded in getting married earlier this year.

You can find out what they’re up to here.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK



WATCH 90-DAY FIANCE UK ON DISCOVERY+ FROM JULY 24TH