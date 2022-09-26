90 Day Fiancé UK's Bridie says 'family is everything' as she and Host appear loved up











While 90 Day Fiancé UK fans have watched Bridie and Host’s love journey throughout its highs and lows on-screen, the couple appears loved up as ever on Instagram.

With Bridie having had trouble flying out to meet Host, which included missing two flights, the couple’s moments in Host’s home country of Beirut, Lebanon, were also not seen to go too smoothly.

Despite this, judging by their Insta pages, they seem to be happier than ever, as their feeds are full of sweet couple moments and date night snaps. As well as her relationship with Host, Bridie has also shown her love for her family in a dedicated message to them on her page.

90 Day Fiancé | First Look Trailer The Other Way Season 3 BridTV 5684 90 Day Fiancé | First Look Trailer The Other Way Season 3 879538 879538 center 22403

Bridie says ‘family is everything’ in sweet IG bio message

As per the 90 Day Fiancé UK star’s Instagram bio ‘family is everything’ to her, with fans of the show familiar with Bridie’s close-knit bond with her loved ones.

Throughout her time on the reality dating show series, Bridie’s love for her family has been noted by viewers as she confided in both her mother and sister Eden as she prepared for her trip to Lebanon.

While her sister was supportive of her jetting off to Host’s home country, her mother was initially on the fence.

Bridie, who is also a mother of two daughters, has also featured her family life on her Instagram feed and, in a sweet post in July last year, dubbed her sister her “best friend” and “rock.”

View Instagram Post

90 Day Fiancé UK’s Bridie and Host share the love for each other

Along with Bridie’s sweet family message, her IG bio also honours her relationship with Host as she has his name written alongside a red heart emoji. Similarly, Host also has Bridie’s Instagram tagged in his bio along with the world emoji.

The couple have both also shared several snaps together on their feeds, documenting their time together in Lebanon.

Last month Bridie and Host shared insight into a date night together as they shared posts with similar captions, “Him & I” and “Her and I“, both with red heart emojis.

Bridie also shared a heartwarming post which saw the couple share a sweet moment at Lebanon’s highest peak which saw them embrace among the clouds:

View Instagram Post

They first hit it off in the world of online gaming

With the Bridie hailing from Yorkshire and Host across the world in Lebanon, the pair first crossed paths virtually.

They met through their shared love of gaming in 2020 and have been together long distance for two years.

Reflecting on their initial meeting, she gushed about how one of the first things he said to her was a compliment telling her how “gorgeous” she was.

While they have now met in person after Bridie travelled out to Lebanon, it was their first time as the couple had not met in real life before the show.