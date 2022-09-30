









90 Day Fiance stars Aleksandra and Josh came from two different worlds – and they would have never met if it wasn’t for one major life decision.

Aleksandra and Josh Strobel are one of the few couples to have remained strong since their 90 Day Fiance debut. The unlikely pair starred in season 3 after meeting and falling in love in the Czech Republic.

Student Aleksandra, 21, stumbled across the Idaho native while attending Metropolitan University Prague. Josh was on a Mormon mission.

Their love story would never have existed if it weren’t for Aleksandra’s decision to leave her native Russia. Ten years later, the mother of two has reflected on how thankful she is for her leap of faith.

Screenshot from official 90 Day Fiance YouTube channel – 90 Day Fiance: What Now? Catching Up with Josh and Aleksandra

Aleksandra Strobel’s mother ‘pushed her out of Russia’

Since she left Kirov in Russia a decade ago, the 27-year-old has lived in the Czech Republic, Australia, and the US. It’s unlikely she predicted becoming a reality TV star. In fact, she didn’t want to leave her mother country in the first place.

“I thought Russia is a perfect country, and there’s nothing better out there,” she explained to fans in a recent Instagram post. “Boy was I wrong. I don’t think I can ever go back home. I don’t even know where my home is any more. I guess my home is wherever my husband and kids are.”

The former go-go dancer tied the knot with Josh in 2015 and they welcomed children Kaya and JJ in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

“I’ve also experienced a tremendous amount of happiness,” Aleksandra added. “Learned new languages, got introduced to new cultures, tried new food, went on many adventures, found my religion, and practised freedom of speech. That’s something I would never be able to do if my mom didn’t push me out of Russia.”

View Instagram Post

Aleksandra converted to Mormonism nine years ago

One of the main obstacles between Aleksandra and Josh when they appeared on 90 Day Fiancé was their differing beliefs. Aleksandra was used to clubbing and dating when she met Josh, who was a virgin at the time, Heavy reports.

His daily routine included reading scripture with his family at 6am, a practice that baffled his new bride. Josh also hoped to start a family, while Aleksandra was visibly unsure of giving birth at 21. With those major obstacles, many viewers weren’t hopeful about the pairing.

However, the compromises they chose soon elevated them to fan-favorites and 2022 marks nine years since Aleksandra committed to Mormonism.

“My life changed completely. I found Christ and joined the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints,” she celebrated. “I didn’t become perfect, I didn’t stop making mistakes. But I did start to strive to be better every day.”

“And the best thing? I found the love of my life,” she wrote in April.

View Instagram Post

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK