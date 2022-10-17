









90 Day Fiancé stars Alex and Loren Brovarnik are still together and going strong – and fans joke they think it’s down to Alex’s dance moves.

The dad-of-three isn’t shy from sharing his life on social media, and his latest post saw him give an impromptu dance for his wife.

Alexei and Loren met during a Birthright program in Israel, where he was living.

The funny pair were first introduced to TLC fans on 90 Day Fiancé, which follows couples who have applied for a K-1 Visa. With the visa, they have 90 days to marry each other to stay in the country. Not all relationships work out, though, and others choose to wed after the 90 days.

90 Day Fiancé’s Alex shows off his dance moves to Loren

The 90 Day Fiancé star showed off his funny side with wife Loren during the recent long weekend. The dad, wearing ACDC boxers and sliders, was walking in the house topless while Loren was on the sofa.

When he saw she was recording him, he stopped to give a little jiggle to show off his dance moves.

Sharing the clip online, fans loved seeing the laid back side to the reality star. Others joked it was how the couple were still going strong years later.

One follower wrote: “I see how you ended up with three babies, hahaha 🤣 y’all are so cute.”

A second added: “There’s a man who has good taste in music. Definitely my favorite couple from 90 Day Fiancé”.

Then a third penned: “Omg you guys are the freaking cutest!”

Alexei, a Ukrainian native, met Loren on 90 Day Fiancé, and they later were given their own spinoff, with the TLC show following their growing family in Florida.

During the show, they disagreed over the number of children they wanted. Alex wanted four kids, but Loren wasn’t convinced and said it would need to be a “miracle”, writes Mail Online.

However, the pair now have three children after welcoming their latest bundle of joy earlier this year.

Growing family

Screenshot from How Will Alexei’s Mom React To The News That Loren’s Tourette Syndrome Is Hereditary? | 90 Day Fiance Youtube

The duo recently welcomed their baby daughter Ariel last month, as their clan grew to a family of five. On September 6, the couple announced the birth of Ariel Raya via Instagram. They also share Shai Josef, two, and Asher Noah, one.

Little Asher was born premature and spent time in the NICU after his birth. Loren opened up over the experience and told Entertainment Tonight she has a “whole new respect for people who go through it”.

Arriving at 11.40pm and weighing 4 lbs and 4 oz, the couple shared a heartwarming montage of the baby girl entering the world.

“SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik,” the couple began their joint social media post.

“Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm. Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half Loren for making me the happiest man alive ❤️

