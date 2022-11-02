90-day Fiancé's Alex and Loren welcome baby girl home after 4 weeks in hospital











90-Day Fiancé’s Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik have hit a major milestone as the couple welcomed their newborn baby girl on September 6.

The couple announced the news on September 9 with a heartfelt video montage posted on Instagram. However, there were a couple of complications before the parents of three could bring baby Ariel home.

The reality stars aren’t shy about sharing their life on social media, so let’s take a look at their birth update…

90-day Fiancé’s Alex and Loren welcome baby girl

The Brovarnik family announced they were expecting their third baby in an early Mother’s Day post in May. “We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!” The couple announced, before revealing they were going to wait until birth to find out the gender. However, they emphasized that “either way we are so overjoyed,” Loren captioned the Instagram. “Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!” she concluded.

Fans were elated when four months later, Alex and Loren shared a joint Instagram post of the reality stars in the delivery room alongside their newborn. In the video, set to Ruelle’s I Get to Love You, fans are given a sneak peek at their daughter who can be seen holding onto her parent’s finger

“SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik. Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm,” Alexei captioned the post. “Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined.”

Alex and Loren’s baby girl spends 4 weeks in hospital

In an interview with ET, Loren admitted that she “looked at Alex sobbing” when she heard “it’s a girl” and cried, “we did it!” The 90 Day Fiancé star added that baby Ariel weighed 4lbs 4oz and was just 17 inches tall at the time of her birth.

Ariel was born slightly premature, so had to spend four weeks in the hospital recuperating. Loren gave a glimpse to Instagram fans of her 3-week-old baby girl in the NICU, as per Screen Rant. She shared a touching image of their mother-daughter moment, which was likely taken in the few hours Loren and Alex could visit their baby.

Ariel is now healthy enough to leave the hospital and travel home with her parents where she was met by her older brothers, Shai, 2, and Asher, 13 months.

Alex and Loren’s birth scare with son

Her brother Asher was in a similar position to Ariel at birth. In a February 2022 episode of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, a doctor told his parents that he needed to be intubated at birth until he could breathe on his own.

Asher arrived four weeks early and Loren revealed her emotions when Dr. Santos said he had to be intubated: “You’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, is he going to make it?'”

Loren then recalls questioning herself: “‘Is it my fault that he can’t breathe on his own? Is it my fault he came early? Could I have prevented it? Could I have done something different? Like, what did I do wrong?'”

Thankfully the family of five is now happy at home together, and even dressed up as minions for Halloween!

