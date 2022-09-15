90 Day Fiance's Andrew Kenton sold Amira's engagement ring on eBay for $2K











Andrew Kenton sold a piece of 90 Day Fiance’s history after putting Amira Lollysa’s engagement ring and wedding band on eBay.

What’s the best way to get over a break-up? Get rid of your ex’s belongings! That’s exactly what Andrew Kenton did, and gained a little cash back in the process.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum has officially left things in the past as he placed Amira’s engagement ring and wedding band on eBay in late August.

Sold on September 3, 2022, the stunning emerald and diamond rings were snapped up, hopefully by a die-hard fan, for less than half their original value.

Amira Lollysa’s ring sold for more than $2K

Andrew’s sister, Connie Kenton, was listed as the seller of the eBay auction entitled 90-Day Fiance Amira’s Engagement Ring And Wedding Band. Launched on August 24 with an opening bid of $1,000, the jewelry sale concluded after ten days.

24 bids eventually raised the price to $2,225, although receipt screenshots show the emerald ring and wedding band originally cost a total of $7,827. The green accessory cost $5,616, while Andrew purchased the latter for $1,671.

To prove authenticity, images were featured showing Amira wearing the precious rock during a shopping trip with Connie in January 2019.

Connie wrote on the site: “Our family is ready now to sell the engagement ring and wedding band that Andrew gave to Amira during the course of a relationship.”

Other details include:

Both were purchased from Jared in Roseville, California, and custom-made by Neil Lane.

Size 5

14k white gold

Design resembles that of a royal crown when held upright

The wedding band fits custom to the engagement ring

The former couple met on an international dating website and, after three whirlwind dates in Las Vegas, Andrew got down on one knee in 2018. Viewers watched the pair bicker during 90 Days season 8 two years later, which ended with Amira traveling back to France after disagreements over baby plans.

She mailed the ring back to Andrew shortly after the split.

Amira traveling in US since 90 Day split with Andrew Kenton

Like her former fiance, Amira has moved on and is focusing on herself. Originally from the small city of Saumur, France, which she dubbed “very boring for a single woman,” the 30-year-old has been spending more time in the US.

Flying between Southern California and Las Vegas, Amira is on her way to becoming a make-up and fashion influencer and often reveals her outfit details.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

