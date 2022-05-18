90 Day Fiancé's Annie cheers on her 'potato king' David after weight loss













90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky weight loss after the show has been picked by fans. His Thai wife Annie has been with him every step of the way, always cheering on her “Potato King”.

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are one of the most popular and loved couples. After their journey on the popular TLC series, 90 Day Fiancé, the two have broken a lot of stereotypes. They demonstrated that their love is very real despite their age gap.

Five years strong after 90-Day Fiancé

90 Day Fiancé star debuted in season 5 with his now wife-Annie Suwan. After going through a tough divorce, David packed up all of his bags and started a new adventure in Thailand. Little did he know that he would meet the love of his life in a karaoke bar.

According to The List, it took 10 days for David to fall in love with his Thai girl and know that she was “the one”. Toborowsky proposed to her right away and with a K-1 visa. Their lives changed and the two began their 90 days fiancé journey.

Despite his addictions, financial struggles, and some arguments in between that involved Annie’s family back in Thailand, the couple tied the knot. The duo exchanged vows in November 2017 and have been happily together ever since.

The couple even starred in many 90-Day Fiancé spin-off shows. Fans of the pair can expect a second season of David & Annie: After The 90 Days, to be airing soon.

Annie loves her ‘sweet Potato King’

Annie has been supportive of David and has been making sure to make a lot of memories with her hubby. Her Instagram account has gathered 844k Instagram followers. It is filled with Thai food recipes, dancing videos, photos of herself, and also wholesome videos with David.

Bringing the good vibes, the couple tried to use a Tibetan singing bowl for the first time. After Annie gave it a try, David also had his take. In between laughs, the captions on the video reads:

“I just love my sweet potato king. He is so funny and likes to try a lot of things.”

David’s impressive weight loss – “He’s dropped 10 pant sizes”

In another recent Instagram post, Annie gushed over David’s Irish dance skills as he was dancing to Home Free’s Sea Shanty Medley. Annie was seating on the floor as she was clapping to the rhythm of the song and looked over at her husband.

She captioned it: “I support whatever my husband wants to do for fun including when he wants to do an Irish Jig.”

Fans of the couple also noticed that the reality star looked thinner than in other previous Instagram posts and commented on his current looks.

“He looks like he lost a little bit of weight,” one fan wrote.

A second one commented: “David is looking really well.. Keep it up 👏👏”

“And David is looking really good. I can tell you are really living healthy,” a third fan pointed out.

David has definitely made an impressive transformation. At the start of the show, he weighed over 350 pounds but managed to get back on track thanks to Annie.

According to US Magazine, ever since the reality TV star embarked on his weight loss journey and with the help of his wife, David “dropped 10 pant sizes”. The TLC star had been regularly exercising at the gym and changing his eating habits for healthier options.

Despite not having a weight goal, he revealed that he would continue until he felt good about himself and “comfortable in his skin”.