











Ariela Weinberg’s mother said that she looked like a “princess” on her wedding day. Biniyam Shibre and Ariela tied the knot during July 31st’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé. The two have appeared on the TLC series for three years and in 2022, many fans are asking whether Ariela has had plastic surgery.

Biniyam and Ariela first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé in 2019 on the spin-off series – The Other Way. Ariela left her home in Princeton, New Jersey and hopped on a plane to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to spend time with Biniyam. The two first met when she was on a trip to Ethiopia and they now live in the USA with their son, Aviel.

Screenshot: Ari and Biniyam’s Wedding Day Has Arrived! | 90 Day Fiancé

Has Ariela from 90 Day Fiancé had plastic surgery?

No, Ariela has said that she hasn’t had plastic surgery in her Instagram comments as per Cheat Sheet.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has had viewers asking questions about her appearance on Twitter.

One person asked in a tweet why her face “keeps changing” in 2022.

Ariela from 90 Day Fiancé’s weight loss

Ariela is 31 years old. She’s a mother to Aviel who she welcomed to the world in December 2019.

The TLC star went on a weight loss journey after having her son. As per Screen Rant she cited breastfeeding and weight training as things which helped her lose weight.

In Touch Weekly reports that Ariela lost almost 50 pounds after having Avi and as well as breastfeeding and weight training, she said that she didn’t eat late at night.

Ariela explains what she’s had done

Judging by Ariela’s comments on her Instagram posts, she’s pretty transparent when it comes to the work she’s had done.

Ariela has denied getting plastic surgery but has taken to the ‘gram about getting botox injections and filler.

In September 2021, Ariela, who suffers from Temporomandibular joint dysfunction, took to Instagram to say thankyou to her doctor. She wrote: “I know this is the first step to fixing the TMJ problems I have been suffering for years. I also know that with this life transformation I will gain back confidence in myself and my smile!”

In October 2021, she also shared on Instagram that she had received lip filler injections.

Ariela took to Instagram again in 2022 to say thankyou to the doctor who gave her treatment for TMJ. As per Cheat Sheet, Ariela has confirmed that she’s received lip filler and botox.

