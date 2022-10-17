









Love came knocking on Big Ed‘s door, but it seems that the reality star is not having the fairytale ending just yet with Elizabeth (Liz) despite risking his relationship with his mother and daughter for love.

90 Day Fiancé‘s ‘Big’ Ed Brown and Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Woods are going through a rough patch. Yesterday’s bombshell episode might have put a spanner in the works after she throws her engagement ring in the “bush” leading to an argument between the two.

Despite his dramatic breakout with Rosemarie Vega, Big Ed never lost hope finding a forever partner. Nonetheless, the 57-year-old has not had the best of luck despite reconnecting with his old flame, Liz.

Liz throws her engagement ring after an argument with Big Ed

Screenshot from 90 Day Fiancé’s YouTube Channel: Are You a Lesbian?” Ed Questions Liz | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Yesterday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw an explosive fight between the pair. It may have caused stress on their relationship after the fall-out. However, it wouldn’t be the first time the two had called it quits – for a short time.

After an argument between the two reality stars, Liz removed her engagement ring and threw it in the grass. Returning to the house, Ed notices the ring is missing and begins to question why she would throw her ring away during an argument.

“Where’s the $13,000 ring I bought you?” Ed says infuriated, to which Liz replies: “Probably in a f****** bush.”

After calling him “not that attractive”, Big Ed was left speechless, hoping Liz was joking when she said she threw her engagement ring into the bush.

“Oh, I hope you’re kidding me,” he told her. “You threw a $13,000 ring in a bush?”

Angry at her, the TLC called her “dumb”, telling her he would’ve preferred her to sell the ring instead to help out her grandparents instead of throwing it.

Later on, in the confessionary, Big Ed confessed to having been betrayed by her reaction, calling it “the worst possible thing she could have done.”

Towards the end of the episode, Ed tells the producers his decision to call off his engagement, asking her to leave her ring and pack her bags.

‘Shocked’ fans react to the episode

The intense episode of 90 Day Fiancé left fans speechless over their arguments. While many laughed at the scenario, hoping it was just another fight, others rushed to defend both stars.

Some viewers felt disappointed at Liz’s behavior, and others claimed Ed was acting like a father instead of a partner.

‘Life is insane’ with Liz

As the 90 Day Fiancé‘s episodes are filmed weeks, if not months, in advance, it’s unclear whether Big Ed and Liz are still together or not. Neither of the stars have deleted their Instagram pictures of each other, hinting that there’s still hope for a Happily Ever After.

On September 28, Ed took to his personal Instagram account to share a picture with his “babe”. Both spent time together in the hot summer weather in Palm Springs. In other posts, Ed compiled a series of images posing with Liz and their beloved dogs.

Resuming their trip, the TV personality described it as “life is insane”. Since then, fans have not seen a picture of the two together on their respective social media accounts.

Is this the end of the iconic 90 Day Fiancé couple?

