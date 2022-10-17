









90 Day Fiancé‘s Blake Abelard and Jasmin Lahtinen are still together and better than ever. Celebrating their third anniversary, the popular couple have proudly proven haters wrong “because love always wins”.

Viewers of 90 Day Fiancé met Blake and Jasmin in season seven. Through their journey in the series, viewers cruelly accused the duo of faking their relationship, with some fans alleging Jasmin was using Blake.

Three years later, the couple is still very much in love and is celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Blake and Jasmin’s 90 Day journey

Blake, from Los Angeles, and Finland native Jasmin met online. After they got to know each other on the online space, their feelings led to the pair striking up a long-distance relationship.

The second time the couple met in Los Angeles, Blake proposed to his Finnish girlfriend, leaving viewers shocked. However, fans of 90 Day Fiancé accused Jasmin of using him because her sister, who moved to the US after winning the green card lottery, lived near him.

Fans worried about Blake, who was head over heels for the model, and thought that she was not really interested in her fiancé. However, she insisted her feelings for Blake were real, and she was wrongly portrayed as the villain.

Despite the cruel comments online, it appears they’re still proving haters wrong over the judgmental accusations.

They worked through Blake’s doubts and drama within the family and got married in 2019. Since then, they’ve become inseparable.

Celebrating three years together

Last week, the beloved couple celebrated three years together. Happily married, their social media accounts are filled with sweet pictures and videos together years after leaving the series hand-in-hand.

During the past three years as husband and wife, the two spent time traveling around the world while focusing on their respective careers, which are music and modeling.

A heartwarming video montage of their time spent together in the hot summer weather and dessert photoshoots was shared in honor of the big day. Blake wrote in a message to his 40.6k followers: “10•10•22 = 3 Years as Mr. & Mrs. | Happy Anniversary @jasminaniel Kicking off my birthday month RIGHT, and we still making haters mad. Get over it [because] love always wins”

After publicly defending their relationship on and off the show, and proving that their relationship was very much real, Blake and Jasmin are now one of the remaining couples still together.

Naturally, fans left congratulatory messages and praised both for “proving everyone wrong”.

A fan commented: “So happy you are both together still.”

A second one wrote: “Don’t call the envious. The important thing is that they are happy.”

One follower added: “I love how you guys are proving everyone wrong still – hate how the show portrayed you guys.”

