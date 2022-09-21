90 Day Fiancé's Corey and Evelin still going strong after secret 2019 wedding











90 Day Fiancé sees couples attempt to make their relationships work after meeting online or in different countries. The TLC show follows the ups and downs of the couples as they have 90 days to make a go of things and get married. The Other Way’s Corey and Evelin had a rollercoaster ride of a time on the show, but it seems that they tied the knot in a secret wedding.

From being accused on 90 Day Fiancé of using black magic, to being stood up at the airport after travelling for two days, Corey first moments in Evelin’s home country of Ecuador didn’t go too smoothly. But, judging by his Instagram page, he and Evelin are on good terms today.

90 Day Fiancé’s Corey and Evelin

Corey and Evelin first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé on The Other Way spin-off series 1.

Hailing from Washington, Corey caught a flight to Ecuador to be with his love, Evelin.

While many couples on the TLC show meet online, Evelin and Corey met when he was travelling in South America.

Corey and Evelin’s secret wedding

Taking to Instagram, Corey revealed that he and Evelin got married and kept it a secret for two years.

He wrote under a photo of the two: “…on June 11th 2019 me and Evelin got officially married! Yes, we really did in fact take the decision to do it in secret. It was a wonderful private moment shared only between us. No cameras, no crew only us and the 2 random witnesses we asked to take part…”

He added that in 2021, they: “…finally decided to inform our families, producers and everyone.”

Despite having many ups and downs during their relationship, the two tied the knot in 2019. Evelin and Corey went on breaks, broke up fully and got back together during the TLC show. The two appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?.

Are Corey and Evelin 90 Day Fiancé still together?

Judging by Corey’s Instagram page in 2022, they’re still together.

Evelin’s Instagram page is private but she shares that she’s still running a beach bar in Engabao.

In September 2022, Corey is making moves to get citizenship in Ecuador, per his IG post.

He and Evelin are still going on date nights and he’s declaring his love via IG, too.

