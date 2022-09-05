









Danielle Jbali, née Danielle Mullins, is enjoying the summer, but her fun girls’ day ended up with a trip to the ER in an ambulance.

The 90-Day Fiancé alum has become a popular cast member of the series after her controversial relationship with Mohamed Jbali. The pair appeared in the second season of the popular series, and although their short-lived romance left her heartbroken, she became a reality star.

Since then, the TLC star has remained to appear on its spin-off shows and grow her social media following. Danielle now shares her day-to-day life and adventures with her family and grandchildren, while her relationship status remains unknown.

Now spending more time with her friends, the 49-year-old ended up in an ambulance and the ER during a day out at the Renaissance Festival in Maryland.

Danielle Jbali will ‘never forget’ after trip to ER

On September 5, the 49-year-old took to Instagram to update her 281k followers on her recent trip to Maryland for the Renaissance Festival. However, her adventure ended with a trip to the ER after hurting her leg.

In her Instagram post, she summed up her day in Maryland with her two friends, Shell and Alexis. The first video shows an ambulance as she lists the things the reality star had done for the first time. This included jet skiing, pole dancing, ocean city, and lastly, “being taken out of Renfest in an ambulance to the ER”.

In a message to her fans, she wrote in the caption: “We always have fun and so many memories, but today was eventful day with @skin.by.shell @lexinicole85.

“I am in Maryland and we went to the Renaissance Festival here but I ended up in an ambulance and at the ER. Won’t never forget my first Renaissance Festival.”

Fans send well-wishes

Fans of the beloved reality star left comments wishing for her speedy recovery. Many were left intrigued as to what happened. Other fans also jokingly demanded the TLC star release the pictures of her first time doing poll dancing.

One fan wrote: “I hope you’re okay! Get well soon.”

A second fan commented: “The third pic is adorable! So sorry you went to the ER, glad you are ok now!!”

Another one joked: “Omg! So glad you’re okay!!! But where are the pics of the pole dancing?”

Her two friends and companions of her girls’ day at Renfest also left comments about the unforgettable day. “I’m so happy you’re doing great and we still had a fun night together after the hospital. Those IV fluids really did you good lol,” wrote Alexis.

Shell simply couldn’t contain her laughter and commented: “LMFAOOOOOO this post.”

Screenshot from Danielle and Mohamed Meet Up | 90 Day: The Single Life, 90 Day Fiance YouTube

Seeing her turbulent relationship and short-lived marriage to Mohamed, Danielle is no stranger to having a very rocky dating history. However, five years after their divorce being finalized, the reality star seemed to be back on the dating scene. She met with a man named Robert during the first season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

In May 2021, Danielle first opened up about a possible love interest with Us Weekly. She told the news outlet that she felt “happy” to have found someone to talk to about her previous romances, and who was also interested in her.

Though she didn’t confirm her romance at the time, Danielle said to want “to take it one step at a time, get to know the person and build a friendship with the person first, before it goes further.”

Nonetheless, things seemed to have “fizzled out” between the two. Since then, Robert has not appeared in any episodes, nor on Danielle’s social media accounts.

