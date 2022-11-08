90 Day Fiancé's David plans to spend next 100 years with 'soulmate' Annie











David and Annie Toborowsky have become one of the most loved-up couples in 90 Day Fiancé after sharing their story on season five. Now, the couple is celebrating their fifth anniversary, with David is hoping to spend the next 100 years together.

David Toborowsky, a native of Kentucky, fell head over heels for Annie Suwan during a trip to Thailand. Sharing their journey through 90 Day Fiancé, including all their highs and lows of their romance, they fell madly in love with one another.

The popular couple tied the knot on November 1, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky. Yes, David’s hometown.

Five years later, after a lot of singing and dancing, David and Annie are still together. The duo continue strength to strength. In a heartfelt anniversary tribute, David confessed to wanting to spend the next 100 years by her side.

David and Annie Toborowsky celebrate five years together

Just a day after Halloween, the beloved couple celebrated another year together. On November 1, David took to his personal Instagram account to pay tribute to his wife, Annie.

The fan-favorite couple crossed paths in Thailand when he went on a holiday after divorcing his first wife. After the two met in a karaoke bar and sparks ignited, he didn’t hesitate to propose to her after only ten days.

Their romance was shown through season five of 90 Day Fiancé, and other spin-offs in which the couple took part of.

“I am so blessed that I have been able to wake up next to the most amazing wife in the world,” he wrote in his caption. “Today we celebrate our 5th Anniversary and I pray for another 100 years together as she is my Queen My Best Friend and Soul Mate. Happy Anniversary.”

Despite their 24-year age gap, they proved having genuine love and respect for each other.

A ‘favorite couple to watch’

The 90 Day Fiancé couple, currently on their romantic getaway in the capital city of Bangkok, warmed the hearts of their fans. Followers filled the comments section with positive messages and sent well-wishes for their anniversary.

One fan wrote: “Simply a perfect match David & Annie with many more years to come… For those who said it would never last, you have proved them wrong!”

Another one followed: “Happy anniversary, so happy for both of you that everything worked out.”

“You both look wonderful,” a third follower pointed out.

A fourth fan said: “You’re really blessed David, she is so kind.”

Annie opens up about ‘being a good Thai wife’ for David

A day later, the 29-year-old went on her Instagram account for her own anniversary message.

Including a photo of the two posing together dressed in their finest, the 90 Day Fiancé star had some sweet but also, funny words to say.

She wrote: “Happy anniversary @toborowsky_david. Thank you for the love, laughs, believe and always support each other. Can’t believe 5 years went to fast and I’m looking forward for a 100 more years to spend my life with you.”

“I will continue being a good Thai wife for you. Love you,” she joked.

