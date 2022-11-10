









In the trailer for the second season of David & Annie: After The 90 Days, David Toborowsky and his wife Annie Suwan return to Thailand. As part of his journey, fans are shown David shaving his hair and becoming a monk.

The 90 Day Fiancé favorite couple will be coming back to the screens, and this time, David and Annie Toborosky return to Thailand for a family vacation, as David’s daughter Ashley joins the pair.

Recently, the couple celebrated the fifth year anniversary of their marriage. The beloved couple tied the knot on November 1, 2017, in Louisville, Kentucky.

As fans might have learned through their journey in 90 Day Fiancé, David and Annie met in Thailand at a karaoke bar. Since then, they have remained together and are looking to spend the next 100 years with each other.

David and Annie return to Thailand – and he becomes a monk

David and Annie are back in Thailand, and the couple looks forward to more adventures together. To make their trip more memorable, the 90 Day Fiancé star makes the surprising decision to become a monk and shaves his head.

Hilariously, in the scene, David hopes that his hair will grow back since he underwent a hair transplant surgery in 2020.

However, fans will have to wait and see what unfolds.

In the last season, the couple wanted to bring Annie’s brother Jorgan and her cousin, Amber, from Thailand to America to provide them with a better education. This time, David and Annie will be trying it one last time.

“Welcome to Thailand,” Annie screams in excitement at the beginning of the trailer.

One more thing, and the most shocking one, the trailer shows that Annie in a doctor’s office as she might be pregnant. But, we won’t know for sure just yet. Cliffhanger alert.

Fans are ‘very happy’ for the couple

Drama, love, and sacrifice. The first trailer of the awaited season has dropped, and fans are now counting the days until the release.

It will surely be juicier than their 90 Day Fiancé stint.

In the meantime, many left comments of support as they said to be ‘very happy’ for the two to be making a lot of memories together.

One fan said: “So happy David’s daughter and Annie are getting along now.”

“This is lovely. What a great spin-off with a great pair! Can’t wait!” another follower wrote.

A third one commented: “This couple is so sweet and genuine.”

Another followed: “All time favorite 90 Day couple.”

Are you excited for the comeback of the all-time 90 Day Fiancé favorite duo?

WATCH DAVID & ANNIE: AFTER THE 90 DAYS SEASON 2 ON DECEMBER 2 AT 10 PM ET/PT ON TLC

