









90 Day Fiance stars David and Annie Toborowsky tied the knot in 2017 and what tipped the balance for David was hearing Annie sing karaoke.

David and Annie Toborowsky have emerged as one of the most loved-up couples on 90 Day Fiance after sharing their love story in season 5. The couple met in Annie’s native Thailand and David knew she was ‘the one’ after spotting her at a karaoke bar.

Her melodic voice caught his attention and, five years later, the Kentucky native is just as besotted with his wife’s singing talent.

90 Day Fiance star David Toborowsky still enchanted by Annie’s voice

With a voice like Annie’s, David can never hold a grudge. When she forgot to prepare dinner after getting carried away with baking muffins, the 29-year-old took advantage of her talent to serenade her husband with a Thai song.

“I have the best wife. This is how she tells me she forgot to make dinner,” he captioned the September 27 post with laughing emojis.

Annie is the talented chef in the relationship, as evident in their YouTube cooking show Spice It Up With David And Annie. The 53-year-old star tried his best to play sous-chef during their 2021 Thai basil chicken demonstration but Annie slammed him for being “annoying” in the kitchen.

That hasn’t changed either; David replied to fans asking him to cook for Annie instead but he claimed “she hates it.”

Two days before, David reminded fans why he “fell in love with my queen.” Fans who witnessed their love story will know the pair met in Thailand after David relocated more than 8,000 miles from Louisville, Kentucky, following a divorce.

Annie, who worked as a band singer, happened to be performing at the bar and David was instantly smitten. Soon, they were planning their future together.

“I heard Annie singing, and she has the voice of an angel,” David recounted of the moment they met. “We have a mutual friend who has a travel agency in Thailand. They weren’t open yet. There was a bar right next to it, which was outdoors. And when somebody has a birthday, they have karaoke. So she was singing.”

Annie has been singing since she was 12.

The Toborowskys are on a Thai food tour

Annie and David Toborowsky have jetted back to the Southeast Asian country to visit family and indulge in delicious food. In Thailand’s food markets, snacks often cost only one US dollar.

There are, however, some delicacies he isn’t fond of. While Annie is seen happily munching on a bowl of bugs, David doesn’t seem too keen on crispy crickets.

