David and Annie Toborowsky first graced our screens in 2017 on 90 Day Fiancé and the couple have gone from strength to strength in the past five years. Fans have watched the couple, who met in Annie’s native Thailand, document their love lives in a further eight 90 Day spin-offs.

Landing their own show, David & Annie: After The 90 Days, the Toborowskys have emerged as one of TLC’s most successful couples, with a combined following of more than 1.4 million on Instagram.

How have they managed to maintain the fandom? With quality content such as their touching selfies and, in David’s case, photos from his youth.

90 Day Fiance star David Toborowsky exposes ‘nerd’ days for viral challenge

While many TV personalities use Instagram to show off their glamorous lives, David prefers to keep it relatable and down to earth.

Showing off his teen “nerd” phase, the 54-year-old shared throwback photos of himself for the sake of internet trends. The 90 Day alum is unrecognizable as he sports large orange-tinted glasses and a full head of dark hair for the Teenage Dirtbag Challenge.

The challenge refers to the meme that sees users compare their younger self with their current appearance to Wheatus’ classic track.

One photo even shows David happily posing by the Hudson River with the Twin Towers in the background.

Although captioned as “I was a nerd,” David confessed to commenters he is still very much part of that club.

“What do you mean?!!! Your glasses are kicking!!! Love it!!!” one fan praised.

Another thanked him for “the trip in your way back machine.” They added: “These are fabulous!”

David and Annie purchased a new home in 2022

The pair experienced serious financial issues that could’ve jeopardized their love story as David was unable to sponsor Annie’s K-1 visa and resorted to accepting help from his best friend, Chris Thieneman. After paying a dowry to Annie’s parents that reportedly cost between $23,000 and $25,000, married life in the US kicked off with major employment struggles.

After five years, however, the couple have come a long way and even purchased a home worth $550,000 in Fountain Hills, Arizona, under Annie’s name.

Sprawling 2,219 square feet, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse features a two-car garage, high ceilings and a pool, as per InTouch Weekly. As for their bedroom, it includes a large closet and a lavish Jacuzzi.

Back in Thailand, Annie has paid off her first home.

