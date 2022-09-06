90 Day Fiancé's Ed lost contact with his daughter after getting back with Liz











Ed and Liz are back together. Now, it seems that the couple is ready to take the next step in their relationship. However, their romance has not met with the approval of his family members, who have since stopped speaking to him.

Ever since Big Ed ended his relationship with Rose Vega, the reality star hasn’t given up on finding love on 90 Day Fiancé. Realizing that the “love of his life” was standing at his favorite local restaurant, Big Eg jumped at his chance with Liz.

Now back together after splitting up several times, they both aim to get married. However, Ed and Liz struggle to gain the approval of their family and friends. Announcing that they are getting back together and the thought of taking their romance down the aisle once again is confusing everyone.

Ed chooses Liz over himself

The two stars meet Liz’s best friend and bridesmaids Tawny and J-Lo at a potential engagement party venue on the show. They expressed their frustration over Ed having lost contact with his daughter and mother. They also discuss his current friendship status with a friend of 15 years, Rich.

“After Liz and I got back together, a lot of my friends and family didn’t understand why,” Big Ed says in the confessional. He continued, “When we first broke up, Liz said a lot of bad things about me and I think they’re afraid that she’s going to do that again.”

Explaining his situation with his mother to Liz’s friends, who are still trying to process that both have gotten back together, Ed said: “She kind of felt like, ‘Oh, you’re picking Liz over me’, and I’m like, ‘I’m picking me over me and I’m in love with Liz”.

Liz then breaks down in tears. She feels that she is portrayed as “the villain” of the relationship. In the confessional, she explains her concerns that Ed’s family will again convince him to break off their relationship, as they have in the past.

A rocky romance

Screenshot from Ed’s Family Questions His Engagement to Liz | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? | 90 Day Fiance YouTube

Big Ed met Liz at his favorite local restaurant in San Diego, where she worked as a manager. Though it was an instant connection for Ed, it started as a good friendship. This was until he dared to ask her out for a date. After a third date, the reality star asked her to be his date to a wedding, to which she agreed.

Due to an issue at the hotel, the couple spent the night together in the same bed, even though they were meant to sleep in separate beds. The morning after, Ed was completely gushing about his relationship with Liz. The 57-year-old revealed the two had gotten intimate, describing it to be a “surreal dream”.

Ed and Liz made their relationship official. The couple faced troubles in paradise after his daughter Tiffany Brown said to be completely against his relationship amid turbulent breakup with Rosemarie Vega. This led to Big Ed questioning his new romance amid his daughter’s disapproval.

The couple announced their split on the first season of Single Life: Tell All due to their differences. Ed was living his life after the breakup in the series by seeing other women. However, things didn’t work out, and the two ended up getting back together. Then he popped the question and they got engaged.

The couple revealed they have broken up a total of eight times in less than their two-year romance.

The viewers doubt their romance

Screenshot from Ed’s Family Questions His Engagement to Liz | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? | 90 Day Fiance YouTube

Long-time fans of the series and viewers who have followed Big Ed’s string of failed romances throughout the series are feeling something is off. Nonetheless, the TLC star was determined to leave the series with a partner.

Yes, Ed is happy to be back with Liz. Still, many have claimed they’re not convinced of their romance. Other viewers doubted each other’s intentions.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK