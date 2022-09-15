90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth Potthast proves haters wrong with incredible singing voice











Elizabeth Potthast’s incredible singing voice causes a stir online. The 90-Day Fiancé star rose to fame during her journey in the series. Years later, the well-loved character shows off her musical talents.

Her journey in 90 Day Fiancé began after Elizabeth Potthast fell in love with Andrei Castravet. After a rocky romance, with a lot of uncertainty and a chance to prove their love was genuine, they are now together for the long run and expanding their family.

The couple has been sharing more of their journeys by appearing in the series spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Elizabeth’s social media followers were shocked to hear when she posted a video of herself singing. While many complimented her voice, others felt that she was lip-syncing over LeAnn Rimes’ take on the famous Patsy Cline song from 1996.

Elizabeth’s incredible singing voice

View Instagram Post

On September 4, Elizabeth kicked off the new month by showing off her musical talent and unique voice. The 31-year-old took her Instagram fans by surprise with her own version of Patsy Cline’s song Blue.

The reality star’s voice was accompanied by a short music video of her walking down the river as she sang. In between, she added heartwarming clips with her partner Andrei Castravet.

Moments after the 90 Day Fiancé star shared her version of the song, many were shocked to hear her voice. However, others refused to believe that it was actually her, and instead claimed it was a lip-sync over LeAnn Rimes.

One follower wrote: “Love your voice! Keep singing!”

A second one commented: “Unbelievable !! …… Elizabeth, your voice is Amazing!!”

Another one said: “Voice is great but the video is def horrible lol.”

A fourth one pointed out: “That’s not her voice. So you’re telling me her voice is the same as Leanne Rimes.”

Nonetheless, Elizabeth surely took it as a compliment despite fans’ feedback that the impressive audio didn’t match the video. Replying to one fan’s comment, she responded: “I’m flattered they think it’s LeAnn Rimes voice. Let them talk.”

To prove them all wrong, she uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip of herself recording the clip. It’s definitely her.

A family of four – “This pregnancy is more difficult”

View Instagram Post

Elizabeth and Andrei starred in the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé and, after a wild journey with lots of family drama in between, the two stuck together until the very end.

Five years into their romance, both are proud parents of their three-year-old daughter Eleanor, who the couple welcomed in January 2019. Elizabeth and Andrei are now expanding their family with the addition of their little boy, who is due in late September.

In an interview with Us Magazine, the reality star confessed that her second pregnancy has been very different from her first with Eleanor.

Already three weeks since giving birth, she said: “I feel like this pregnancy is more difficult. I don’t know if it’s because I have a toddler within the mix of everything or if it’s because it’s a boy, I don’t know, but I’m definitely more exhausted.”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK