











Ella Johnson has clarified details about her relationship with boyfriend Johnny Chao following the 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 tell-all. The star has taken to Instagram and claims she was “attacked” by cast members.

A couple that never actually met in person during 90 Day Fiancé season 5, Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao, fell in love through video call. Johnny, a 34-year-old single father from Jinan, China, failed to make it to the US due to Chinese Covid travel restrictions. He didn’t want to travel in fear that he’d be putting his child and aging parents at risk.

Ella, an Idaho native, confessed that she slept with a friend after being “distraught” that Johnny couldn’t meet her sooner. The admission gained a lot of criticism at the tell-all on 10 April. Although, the TV star claims it wasn’t cheating as the pair were in an open relationship.

However, the 29-year-old defended their relationship on Instagram later that evening.

Ella and Johnny were in an open relationship

It was a huge shock when Ella admitted that she had sex with a friend. She claimed she was “distraught and so upset” from Johnny’s indecisiveness to meet her halfway in Dubai.

“When you’ve been going back and forth with this, I called over a friend and talked with him and cuddled with him. And we ended up having sex. I didn’t mean for that to happen. It just happened because I was so distraught and so upset,” she confessed.

It prompted a flood of negative comments directed at Ella, but she has since taken to Instagram to defend the situation.

According to Ella, they were in an open relationship at the time she slept with her friend. Therefore they both do not consider it is as cheating.

“I was a little disappointed in the tell all cast but I respected everyone and did not lash out,” she wrote on social media.

“However, I was attacked and unable to state that Johnny and I were in an open relationship second off we had never even meet so you can be upset and think I cheated,” she claimed.

“I don’t believe I did and neither did he. Another tid bit the only person’s opinion that matters to me is Johnny,” Ella added.

What did Johnny say about open relationships?

The Idaho native clarified that “nothing has happened” since that one occasion. Though she defended her actions that her love language is touch and two-years was very long time for her to wait without a partner.

Despite Ella’s open relationship claim on social media, Johnny revealed a different opinion in the tell-all.

He said: “I’m not ok with that because for Chinese and for Asians, and I do not think we can accept a very open relationship, so I really hope I didn’t hear anything about this.”

When asked if he’d prefer she be honest or lie, he responded that “it’s not about honest, it’s not about lie. Yes, I want you to be honest, but I do not want to hear and feel hurt.”

The cast members were on Team Johnny as they questioned why she committed herself to a long-distance romance if she craved physical touch.

Shocking news followed as Ella recalled the occasion a friend she previously met on a dating site flew in to celebrate her birthday with her. Allegedly, Johnny did not know about these plans. Ella claims her friend slept in her spare bedroom and there was no physical intimacy between them. However, it appears Johnny continued to be sceptical of the situation.

Despite their rollercoaster relationship, it seems that the pair are still together. Hopefully, Johnny made it to the US in February as promised.