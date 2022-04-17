90 Day Fiancé's Emily and Kobe had to go long-distance for two years













Since 2014, 90 Day Fiancé couples have been connecting across the globe and TLC viewers have been able to feast their eyes on the often jaw-dropping journeys that the couples go on. The aim is to end up married to their partner within 90 days but often, once the couples meet in real life a begin living together, chaos erupts.

The ninth season of 90 Day Fiancé kicks off from Sunday, April 17th and features a brand new cast. All kinds of tensions and arguments can be seen brewing in the TLC show’s trailer – some of the couples are already arguing before they’ve even moved in together in the US. One of the 2022 couples is 90 Day Fiancé’s Emily and Kobe – so, let’s find out more about them…

Meet 90 Day Fiancé’s Emily and Kobe

90 Day Fiancé season 9 couple Emily and Kobe are going into the TLC show as parents.

The two met when Emily travelled to China to teach English and Kobe was living there as an underwear model. They met in a club and while on the trip, Emily got pregnant.

Two years have gone by since they met in China and Kobe hasn’t been able to meet his son yet due to the Covid travel restrictions. Not only are Emily and Kobe embarking on life as a couple but they’re having to embrace life as a family, too, which will be a huge change for Kobe.

Emily speaks to her parents about Kobe’s arrival

In a snippet from the new 90 Days series, Emily can be seen speaking to her parents prior to Kobe’s arrival in Kansas.

Emily’s parents expressed worries that she and Kobe may get married just for the sake of their child, Koban, and said to her that just because they have a son together, it doesn’t mean they have to get married, her dad added: “If you don’t think it’s going to work, don’t be afraid to say ‘oh let’s call this thing off’“.

Emily said that Kobe doesn’t know “Mommy Em” and the family discussed Kobe being a stay at home dad.

Are Emily and Kobe on Instagram?

Yes, both Emily, 29, and Kobe, 34, can be found on the ‘gram.

Kobe can be found on Instagram with around 300 followers @kobe_blaise. Kobe is moving from Cameroon to Kansas to be with Emily and Koban.

Emily has 1.5K followers @emm_babbyy.

