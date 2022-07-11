90 Day Fiancé's Emily announces baby number two on Instagram













90 Day Fiancé’s Emily Bieberly took to Instagram on July 11th to announce her exciting news that she and Kobe Blaise are expecting their second child together. Rumours have swirled around the couple and a potential second child since they’ve been starring on 90 Day Fiancé in 2022. Now, Emily officially confirms the news.

Emily met Kobe while in China and now the two are living in the USA. Her father had one rule for the couple – and that was to not get pregnant – but Emily was super keen to expand her family and have more kids…

Screenshot – Emily Presses Kobe About His Money | 90 Day Fiancé

Emily announces baby news

On July 11th, 2022 Emily took to Instagram to share a post including a photo of a baby scan.

The post also included a snap of Kobe and Emily’s son, Koban, smiling next to scan photos of his sibling.

Captioning the post, Emily said: “Secrets out! Our family is growing and we are all so excited🧡”.

The 90 Day Fiancé star also took to her Instagram stories on July 11th to share that it was “leg day” at the gym, showing herself using a leg press machine. With 27.6K followers, find Emily on Instagram @emm_babbyy.

Some viewers speculated that Emily was pregnant

Emily and Kobe’s baby news doesn’t come as a huge shock to 90 Day Fiancé fans. She had taken pregnancy tests during the show in recent episodes.

Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé saw a stressed-out Kobe asking how it would be possible for her to be pregnant “after all the precautions”. Emily asked: “Precautions? Kobe, you were the one who told me you didn’t want me to take birth control”.

Emily and Kobe were worried during the show. They went out to purchase a pregnancy test because her father had one rule and that was to not get pregnant again. They’re also living in Emily’s parents’ basement during the show.

Fans spread rumours of Emily and Kobe having a baby girl

In July 2022, Cinema Blend reported that it’s possible that Emily and Kobe had a baby girl. The report suggests that they had been photographed standing next to fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members Kara and Guillermo, as well as a baby girl.

Given that the episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air a long time after the events happened in real life, it’s possible that Emily and Kobe’s child would have grown up since filming. The photo reportedly shows the back of 90 Day cast members Kara, Guillermo, Emily and Kobe. Fans think that Guillermo may be holding Emily and Kobe’s child.

The photo, shared by Frauded Media on Instagram, was said to have been taken in NYC as the cast was headed there for filming for the TLC show Tell All, but this is currently unconfirmed.

