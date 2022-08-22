











Emily Bieberly revealed her pregnancy news last month, and the 90 Day Fiancé star has now introduced her adorable baby girl to Instagram fans.

Now a mother-of-two, Emily Bieberly has got her hands full. The Kansas native and husband Kobe Blaise quietly welcomed their second child in October 2021 and only went public with the pregnancy on July 11, 2022, with a video montage.

The couple are already parents to three-year-old son Koban, though Kobe was absent during his birth due to pandemic-related delays.

Emily and Kobe are happily living in the US together, and admitted they’re parents to baby daughter in the recent Tell-All episode. But now fans have finally been able to see the new bundle of joy – and she’s adorable.

90 Day Fiancé’s Emily completely in love with baby daughter

In a post uploaded on Sunday, the 29-year-old posted a video montage of baby Scarlett. Starting with a photo of Kobe cradling his new daughter, the post includes touching moments ranging from Scarlett making a mess of her food, to her slowly crawling up the stairs.

“They are my reason,” Emily captioned it. “Scarlett, you bring so much love and joy into our lives. We couldn’t imagine life without you. Thank you for making the last 10 months the best.”

“We love you, sweet girl.”

Fans knew about their new daughter just before the Tell All Reunion.

Emily and Kobe told Us exclusively: “Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family. She completes us and fills our hearts with joy. We have a feeling she won’t be our last.”

That sounds like more babies are on the horizon!

“You guys make the CUTEST babies!” a fan praised. “Omgosh I really see you in her Emily! Like I see both but with Koban, he’s more like Kobe, but with little Scarlett I see a bit more momma.” They both have their mini-me’s!

90 Day viewers aren’t the only ones obsessed with the 10-month-old.

Fellow show couple Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez replied: “So cute” and “Aww, love it”, respectively.

“Most precious baby girl,” Jibri Bell commented.

Their relationship was more than a one-night stand

Kobe and Emily’s love story began far from their home countries: China. Kobe, a Cameroon native, met his future wife during a wild night out. The pair spent the night together and soon started dating. Emily discovered she was pregnant not long after, though Kobe wasn’t able to make it for the birth of his son since he had to return to Douala, and Emily had to travel back home.

Due to covid travel ban restrictions, the father was only able to meet Koban at 17-months-old. Documented on 90 Day, Kobe couldn’t hold back the tears and vowed to make up for lost time. Their reunion, however, brought a new set of problems as they lived together at Emily’s parents house.

From disagreements over breastfeeding and schedules, the couple overcame the obstacles and tied the knot on August 7.

