









Now, 90 Day Fiancé’s Evelyn Cormier has been a single lady for almost six months, after ending her rocky marriage with David. As she enjoyed trips during the summer, followers were left wondering if she had found a potential love interest?

What started as a conversation ended in a marriage broadcast on 90 Day Fiancé for Evelyn and David. The bond left the Christian couple to explore their relationship as they decided to move in together.

Despite their occasional quarrels and disagreements, Evelyn and David managed to make it through hard times in the show. However, four years later, they decided to go their separate ways.

Now, Evelyn cheekily responded to a question on who she was spending her time with after 90 Day Fiancé.

Evelyn and David on 90 Day Fiancé

At the age of 18, the singer-songwriter met her Spanish beau, David Vázqued Zermeño. He reached out to her online as a fan after listening to her music. Instantly connecting, the two ended up getting engaged in his hometown, Granada.

Out of love, he packed up his bags and moved with her to a small town in New Hampshire, Claremont. David preferred life in the city, while Evelyn wanted to live in her small town, and it didn’t take long for the couple to start arguing.

Nonetheless, the two’s love for each other led to them exchanging vows on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé.

After four years of marriage, and five months after announcing their split, the couple’s divorce was finalized. As per In Touch Weekly, the couple signed off their paperwork on April 22, 2022.

Their divorce was set electronically, as David and Evelyn lived on opposite coasts at the time.

Evelyn Cormier now

View Instagram Post

On September 21, the reality star updated her social media account with a picture of herself, as the background set the beginning of autumn.

Wearing a knitted jumper, and holding a mug of tea, the 90 Day Fiancé star posted her “last day of summer” selfie for her 115k Instagram followers.

As fans began to throw compliments, others expressed their curiosity about finding out about her current relationship status – but she tactfully evaded the question.

“So who’s there with you taking all your ‘beautiful’ pictures of you?” a fan asked, to which she responded: “wouldn’t you like to know,” with a tongue face emoji.

It seems there could be a potential love interest for the reality star, or she didn’t want to give the game away. Now, could there be a new romance for the 90-Day Fiancé alum Evelyn Cormier?

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: THE SINGLE LIFE SEASON 3 ON TLC FROM MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK