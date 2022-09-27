90 Day Fiancé's Jenny swiftly shuts down Sumit's hopes of 'experimenting'











90 Day Fiancé’s Sumit is hoping to spice up the bedroom with wife Jenny on their honeymoon, but the new bride isn’t on the same page.

On the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten finally tied the knot nine years after meeting online. The couple has made a comeback with their honeymoon in the spin-off Happily Ever After? However, they may have hit a bump already.

It’s all going down in the bedroom – or maybe not because Jenny is seemingly unimpressed with Sumit’s experimental proposal.

Jenny isn’t keen on the idea

Screenshot from official 90 Day Fiancé Youtube channel – Jenny and Sumit’s EXPLOSIVE Shouting Match | 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Sunday’s episode of Happily Ever After? saw the newlyweds compromise on their honeymoon activities. Jenny, 63, agreed to go zip lining with adventurous Sumit, 33. After successfully convincing Jenny, the former call center employee tried his luck at persuading his wife to be more daring at home, specifically in the bedroom.

“What we could do [is] go ahead and explore some yoga tricks,” Sumit suggested.

“You must have heard about the word Kama Sutra? It teaches you how to, like, keep adventure in your married life or your sexual life.”

A seemingly skeptical Jenny replied: “Well, of course I’ve heard that. Who hasn’t?”

Confident she has learned all the tricks she needed at her age, Jenny swiftly rejected the idea.

“I don’t need to learn anything about it. I think I already know everything I need to know,” she started.

But Sumit tried to explain it was about a couple’s “connection.”

In a confessional with Jenny, Sumit explained he’s hoping to heat things up as newlyweds. He thought the golden opportunity was during their honeymoon.

“We are a young couple. We just recently got married,” he said.

“We’re a young couple? One of us is,” she interjected with a laugh. “I don’t know, I just wanna… let’s just make love and go to sleep.”

Jenny and Sumit’s honest talk is too much for fans

Fans tune in for the marriage gossip, but at times, some topics should be off-limits to the camera, according to viewers.

“What kind of meanness did we do this past week to be subject to Jenny and Sumit’s Kama Sutra talk? There’s no way we deserved this!” a fan complained.

Another similarly posted a gif reading “I’m legally blind” along with a comment: “I do not want to see Jenny and Sumit doing ANYTHING related to Kama Sutra.”

“Okay seriously TLC, we do NOT need any details on Jenny, Sumit and Kama Sutra,” a third added.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK