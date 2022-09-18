









Natalie Mordovtseva is looking for a boyfriend on the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé‘s Single Life. She dated a few people on the show since splitting from her husband. Josh Weinstein is one man who Natalie dates during 90 Day Single Life and she wants to ensure she’s getting involved with a “family man”.

So, let’s find out more about 90 Day Fiancé star Josh including what he does for a living and his family. Natalie and Josh’s dating journey continues on Single Life Sundays at 8/7C on TLC…

Natalie Is Confronted With Reality | 90 Day: The Single Life | discovery+

Meet Josh Weinstein

Josh Weinstein is one of Natalie’s dates on 90 Day Single Life season 3.

He was once married and has a son and a daughter.

Josh explained to Natalie on 90 Day Fiancé that he has “two kids with two different women”.

He’s 40 years old and can be found on Instagram with almost 46K followers @jweinsteinent.

Natalie Mordovtseva dates Josh on 90 Day Fiancé

When Natalie first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, she married Mike Youngquist. However, the pair didn’t work out. She moved from Ukraine to Washington to be with Mike. But, she’s now looking for love again on a 90 Day Fiancé spin-off show.

During 90 Day Single Life season 3, Natalie and Josh’s date ended awkwardly after their conversation turned to children.

Per Josh’s Instagram page, his kids are a huge part of his life. His son, Jett, turned 16 in June 2022. He also posts snaps of his young daughter, Kinsley Mae to the ‘gram.

Although it doesn’t appear that Natalie and Josh went on to stay in a relationship, the pair are sharing snippets of the show with their followers via Instagram in September 2022.

View Instagram Post

Josh is a CEO

As well as raising two kids with his former partners, Josh runs two companies.

He tags his companies in his Instagram bio, writing that he’s the CEO and founder of both Preview Models and Cre8 Luck.

Per his Instagram page, Josh appears to be a busy man and someone who enjoys the finer things in life as he poses next to supercars and holidays in luxurious surroundings.

View Instagram Post

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK