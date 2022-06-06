90 Day Fiancé's Kalani hints at possible breakup with Asuelu in cryptic reply













The possible breakup of a popular couple from 90 Days Fiancé, Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa, worry fans after a reply hints that their 3-year relationship might come to an end.

From its beginnings in the third season of 90 Days Fiancé, viewers noticed that the constant arguments between Kalani and Asuelu were damaging their relationship. Reality Titbit takes a look into their relationship and the couple’s current status.

The start of Kalani and Asuelu’s relationship

28-year-old Kalani met 21-year-old Asuelu while she was on a vacation in Samoa. Asuelu was the activities director at the resort where she was staying and instantly fell for Kalani.

She and Asuelu kept in touch after her vacation. The two ended up developing feelings for each other as they were spending more time together. Before Kalani went back to Long Beach, California, they had their first kiss.

They kept in touch and Kalani decided to visit Samoa for the second time with the two ending up spending the night together. Kalani, who was a virgin, lost his virginity to Asuelu. To her surprise back home, she had found out to be pregnant by him.

The rest is history.

Their relationship was not given the Samoan approval

Although the two fell madly in love with each other, both of their parents were not happy with the idea of them being together.

According to In Touch Weekly, Kalani’s dad “flipped the f*** out” once he had found out that her daughter became pregnant, accusing Asuelu of having done it purposely so he could move to America.

During the birth of their first son, Asuelu was not present in the delivery room. However, Kalani flew to Samoa with her then-two-month baby to meet him for the first time. As they were discussing the family’s future, he decided to move to America.

Asuelu’s mother, who depended on his son’s financial support was not happy with the news. She was seen constantly disapproving of Asuelu’s relationship with Kalani.

Throughout the 90-Day Fiancé series, their journey consisted of arguments and disagreements from both sides, causing great damage to their relationship. Nonetheless, the couple managed to stay together.

Are Kalani and Asuelu still together?

During their three year relationship, Asuelu and Kalani have gone through a lot of ups and downs. However, despite almost divorcing, they have stuck by each other’s side.

The couple are featured in the sixth series of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever and show no signs of a major marital crisis that could affect their relationship as yet. The different opinions of both Samoan families also piled up, causing both to constantly argue.

As reported by Screenrant, answering a fan’s question on whether the couple was still together, Kalani raised the alert of a possible breakup replying: “I’ll explain at the end of the month.”

The couple recently went on a trip to Hawaii, where they shared a short vlog on their conjoint YouTube channel. The couple has not confirmed nor denied whether they are still together or not.