









90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5 introduced fans to a brand new couple – Kim and Usman. Kim flew out to Zanzibar, Tanzania, to meet the rapper. Fans had seen Usman on the show before when he formed a relationship with Lisa Hamme AKA Baby Girl Lisa.

Usman, who is known as Sojaboy, and Kim first appeared on the show in 2017 and now fans want to know more about the pair. Judging by their Instagram pages, the two are still together and Kim’s son, Jamal, has also found fame on Pillow Talk. Let’s take a look at what Kimberly from 90 Day Fiancé got up to before becoming a TLC star, was she in the military?

Kim found fame in 2017

90 Day Fiancé fans saw Kim and Usman’s relationship develop on-screen after the couple met online.

Kim was particularly keen to take things to the next level in their relationship and even wore Sojaboy t-shirts while on her trip to Zanzibar.

Despite having many ups and downs in their romance, Usman and Kim’s Instagram pages show that they’re still an item in 2022.

Was Kimberly from 90 Day Fiancé in the military?

Yes! As Kimberly has mentioned on 90 Day Fiancé, she was in the military in her younger years.

Many fans of the show have taken to Twitter to ask questions about her former career. One person tweeted that they were “loving her origin story”.

On November 11, 2021, Kim took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in her youth and captioned the post: “Happy Veteran’s Day to all who have served and are serving!”.

What is Kim’s job now?

Kim has added becoming a reality TV star to her resumé after spending time in the military and now it appears that she’s onto a new venture in 2022, per her Instagram page.

She announced on October 22 that she’s now a spa receptionist.

Kim wrote: “Mimi’s Cafe has been a part of my life for a long time and I truly am grateful for all the years I have worked there. Now, it is time for a change and I am so excited to announce that I will be a Spa Receptionist at Kona Kai Resort & Spa! Please come and book Spa appointments and I will see you there!”.

The TLC star’s receptionist bio states that her “passion” is “making people happy” and that she wants to learn how to play golf in the next year.

Kim’s new workplace, Kona Kai Resort and Spa is based in her home city of San Diego.