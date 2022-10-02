90 Day Fiancé's Kyle still gushing over wife Noon 7 years after dreamy wedding











Kyle Huckabee & Bajareee ‘Noon’ Boonma crossed paths in Thailand, and have been together ever since. Seven years later, Kyle and Noon are still two lovebirds who 90 Day Fiancé fans rooted for.

90 Day Fiancé has proved that true love isn’t just in fairy tales, and some of its partners have achieved the ultimate husband-wife goals. Noon, who left her home country to live a with Kyle, is still enjoying their honeymoon phase.

Their bond was shown during season three of 90 Day Fiancé, and viewers could feel Noon and Kyle’s love through the screen. The couple became one of the most popular duos of the season.

Kyle and Noon’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé

Who would’ve thought that a solo trip to Thailand would lead to an engagement? This was the case for Kyle Huckabee, who met Noon Boonma while researching his upcoming trip to Thailand in 2015.

Flying from New Orleans, they met for the first time in the country. Kyle immediately fell for her and knew he would be marrying Noon one day. Determined she was going to be the one, Kyle proposed to her on a parachute ride and came back to America as an engaged man.

Their relationship was shown on 90 Day Fiancé, and the couple were just too cute to be true.

Once Noon had met his side of the family, the native Thai helped her beau reconnect with his divorced parents. Despite the occasional argument, and roaches roaming around the house, the couple was very much in love with each other.

Their relationship has been one of the less problematic over the course of 90 Day Fiancé‘s various seasons.

Seven years together

Noon and Kyle tied the knot at a Buddhist temple in 2020, and the couple now live in Portland, Oregon.

Seven years together, and two as husband and wife, Noon and Kyle appear to be still in their honeymoon phase. One of Portland’s cutest couples is still thriving and together for the long run.

The pair shows photos and videos together with their 90k combined followers. This summer, the couple was traveling around Portland, enjoying the spectacular scenery in the snow and on the lake.

Ever since the couple closed their chapter on the 90 Day Fiancé TV show, they’re still strong off camera. After partnerships with various brands, Noon also now works at a fancy cat hotel. It’s not clear what Kyle is doing, as it’s kept private and off social media.

They don’t have any children, though they’re enjoying being cat-parents to Kevin and Kobe. Nonetheless, Noon is open to the idea of expanding their family, as per The Cinemaholic.

“Noon you are fine AF,” Kyle commented underneath a post of the two together attending a wedding. Still gushing over his wife seven years after their own vows.

Fans of the couple and viewers of 90 Day Fiancé congratulated them for making such a milestone, and for being “awesome together” – It’s Noon all day.

A fan commented: “I’ve loved you guys from the start!! I knew you guys were genuine.”

“Wow… you guys together are such a great couple,” a second follower wrote.

A third fan points out: “Been following you too since day 1. You’re so perfect for each other. Always love one another and be kind!”

