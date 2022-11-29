Ronald Smith is best known for sharing his relationship story with Tiffany Franco on 90 Day Fiance. Since their August 2021 split, he has been very active on social media, and has now declared himself as single.

The South Africa native first went public with a new romance in November 2021 after the TLC couple’s August split. As per In Touch Weekly, he introduced his then-girlfriend Laura Leighton Fraser in a now-deleted TikTok.

He said: “You are a true pillar for me, I appreciate you and who you are! You’re such a support for me and every moment with you is such a joy and a pleasure. I enjoy every moment every time, thank you for who you are in my life.”

Ronald Smith reveals he’s now single

Ronald’s TikTok bio reveals that he is “single” but adds the unfinished line: “Ready to…” He also states that he is a proud father and often refers to his ex Tiffany on social media, like when he done a TikTok duet with her video.

Fans asked if he misses Tiffany and whether he watches her on Single Life, to which he said he doesn’t. One viewer asked him: “What happened to your beautiful new girlfriend?” However, Ronald has stayed schtum.

Tiffany, on the other hand, has been dating men on the TLC show. She recently hit it off with Dan MacFarland Jr, who she shared a smiling picture with while commenting on his pictures with love heart emojis.

During the recent 90 Day Fiance Tell All episode on November 28, Ronald, who is still based in South Africa, told Tiffany that he is “trying to fix us.” They ended up arguing, which ended with him telling her, “Get the f*** out of here.”

He debuted new girlfriend in 2021

Ronald shared loved-up photos and videos of him and Lauren, In Touch Weekly reports. She seemed to have visited him in South Africa, and their trip pictures were synced to “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young.

Now, those posts have been deleted, with Ronald confirming to a fan via TikTok comments on October 6 that he is not back with Tiffany, despite viewers hoping that the two will get back together.

It is believed that Ronald’s new relationship was short-lived and that they split sometime in late 2021 or early 2022. He has not publicly spoken out on why he has removed the posts he uploaded of them together.

Tiffany and Ronald on 90 Day Fiance

Tiffany and Ronald split in August 2021, three months before he debuted his new girlfriend on social media. She has since gone on to start dating on 90 Day: The Single Life, while the two co-parent their daughter Carley Rose.

The two had first met through her friend, who she went along with on a trip to South Africa, where Ronald lives. It took six months before she returned to South Africa to reunite with Ronald, having had to return to the USA.

He later took her to the same cliff they visited on their first night together and proposed to her! However once they made it official and got married, they were faced with lots of relationship issues, including the wait for Ronald’s visa.

They have been quite on-and-off since the show. Ronald and Tiffany got back together after a brief breakup in January 2020 – following the birth of daughter Carley in July 2019 – but then filed for separation in August 2021.

