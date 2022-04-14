90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega now unrecognisable after dramatic transformation













Two years after her journey in the TLC series, without a doubt, 90 Day Fiancé’s Rose Vega has become one of the most iconic contestants of all time.

Glowing up after a breakup, the 26-year-old contestant, who looks gorgeous as ever after attempted a long-distance relationship with none other than Big Ed.

But where is 90 Day fiancé Rose Vega now?

Who is Rose Vega?

Rosemarie Vega was born on November 28, 1995, and is originally from The Philippines. She currently has one son named Prince, whom she shares with her previous partner.

She appeared on Season 4’s 90 Day Fiancé and became widely known for her turbulent relationship with Big Ed.

Although in the end the two did not end up together, Rose’s popularity skyrocketed after the show. She regularly updates fans on her ambition into modelling and with her life.

Rose didn’t like the view with Big Ed

Love makes you do wild things and Big Ed proved to be the best at it. After he had met Rose online, the American photographer committed to Rose and wasn’t afraid of risking it all (including the relationship with his only daughter). He flew out to The Philippines to meet the love of his life.

However, there was no spark, not like they had online. One big problem they faced in their relationship was a language barrier.

In the end, the two ended up breaking up their relationship due to trust issues, money accusations, and just a relationship that did not have a future.

Big Ed was heartbroken, though. On the other side, Rose tried to move on as well.

Rose’s insane glow up after the show

Ever since Rose became a social media personality, she is glowing up more than ever.

To begin with, Rose cut off her long hair into a stylish bob. She also finished it up by dyeing it various colors such as dark purple, pink, red, and brown with highlights throughout the years (and the list goes on).

Compared to her old looks during her time in 90 Day Fiancé, one can’t deny that Rose has transformed her look.

As of today, she has amassed 621k followers on Instagram and 751k subscribers on YouTube